PELLA, Iowa — Competing in the Heartland Cross Country Classic Saturday was a new experience for the bulk of the Fremont High School boys team, but the Tigers fit right in with some of the region’s elite.
The Tigers’ state championship squad of 2018 finished 12th last September while this year’s version finished eighth out of the 27-team field.
“Finishing eighth in such a loaded field was pretty satisfying for where we are at right now,” Fremont coach Sean McMahon said. “We have some things to continue to focus ahead on, and I’m confident that we will continue to improve as a team deep into October.
Junior Owen Wagner was the only runner that had previous experience in the Heartland event.
“We brought six new guys into the meet this year,” McMahon said. “The meet always features some of the best teams from Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota. A year ago we were pretty disappointed with our 12th-place finish and the guys left knowing they let one get away by running a strategy that didn’t fit their team strength.”
Wagner was part of that group. As a sophomore, he finished 83rd in 17:55. He improved dramatically by running a 16:42 and placing ninth.
“Owen definitely remembered the lesson from last year. From the gun, Owen went with the top-tier guys and battled between 10th and 15th for the first 4K before breaking into the top 10 in the last 1,000 (meters),” McMahon said. “I was very impressed by his poise and aggressive racing tactics. There was never a point that I didn’t see him settling out on the course. His leadership is definitely rubbing off on the entire team.”
Sophomore Carter Waters finished 25th in 17:05.9 while Junior Garcia was 58th in 17:28.4. Tyson Baker placed 66th in 17:32.8.
“Tyson kept close to Owen in the first 400 meters and used the early start to give him considerably better position, and that allowed our next five to not slip too far down, either,” McMahon said.
Senior Andrew Blocker placed 67th in 17:33.7 while sophomores Braden Taylor (17:53.3) and Nolan Miller (17:54.3) placed 91st and 93rd, respectively.
McMahon said the course was muddy in places and hampered overall times.
“Those that didn’t make it out in the top 20 to 25 of the race were definitely affected by the ebb and flow of the major packs due to the race conditions,” he said. “It was pretty common to see guys going down and getting spiked, but that is all part of cross country. Today’s conditions are exactly what the sport is all about and I thought we handled them very well.”
Dubuque Hempstead won the championship with 90 points while Lincoln Southwest was second with 97. Millard West was third with 120, followed by Edina, Minnesota, with 137. FHS finished with 225.
Des Moines Dowling senior Sam Hall won the race in 16:04.7.