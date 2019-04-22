A championship at No. 2 doubles helped the host school to a fourth-place finish Saturday at the Fremont Tennis Invitational.
Lincoln Southeast, on the strength of championships at No. 1 and No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles, won the team title with 59 points. Lincoln High was the runner-up with 51 while Papillion-La Vista was third with 44. The Tigers finished with 40.
Miah Vakiner and Lexie Glosser led the Tigers by winning the No. 2 doubles title. The duo went 4-0 in pool play and then beat Averie Dodds and Ally Keitges of Lincoln Southeast 8-5 in the finals.
"I was really happy with the play of our doubles teams. Miah and Lexie played the best they have played all season," Fremont coach Jeremy Larsen said. "They had a huge win against Southeast. They found confidence and figured out just how good of a team they are and what they are capable of doing this season."
Elise Patchen and Hannah Wilson of the Tigers finished 3-1 in pool play at No. 1 doubles. The Tigers then suffered an 8-3 setback to Abby Meyer and Mia Jarecki of Papillion-La Vista in the third-place match.
"Elise and Hannah played well together," Larsen said. "Elise has been battling a back injury, so it was good to see them compete the way they did in all of their matches and help us earn points as a team."
Anna Baskova finished 2-2 in pool play at No. 1 singles. Baskova then suffered an 8-1 loss to Natalie Reynolds of Norfolk in the fifth-place match.
At No. 2 singles, Tawnie Escamillia compiled a 2-2 mark in pool action before beating Annie Nguyen of Lincoln Northeast 8-2 for fifth place.
"Tawnie and Anna both picked up some much needed wins during pool play," Larsen said. "I thought (Baskova) did a great job of placing the ball during the matches she won. Tawnie Battled in all of her matches and was able to find a way to win her last match. It was big for her to finish with a win."
Larsen was pleased with the Tigers' overall performance.
"Across the board all of the girls did a lot of good things and they should be proud of their efforts," Larsen said.
Camilla Ibrahimova (No. 1 singles) and Evie Barnett (No. 2 singles) of Southeast were individual champions. Katie Whitehead and Caroline Miller of the Knights were the champions at No. 1 doubles.
The Tigers return to action at 4 Tuesday afternoon when they host Lincoln East in a dual.
On Friday, Fremont will compete in the Millard West Invitational at the Koch Family Tennis Center. The meet was originally scheduled for Monday, but postponed. Other teams scheduled to compete include: Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Omaha Burke, Columbus, Kearney, Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Marian, Millard South, Millard West, Norfolk and Papillion-La Vista.