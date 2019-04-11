KEARNEY — Fremont High School finished sixth Wednesday at the Kearney Doubles Tennis Tournament.
Lincoln East won the team championship with 100 points. The host school was second with 78 while Lincoln North Star was third with 76.The Tigers finished with 49 — three points behind fifth-place Grand Island.
“I was very proud of the way the girls handled the difficult conditions today,” Fremont coach Jeremy Larsen said. “It was windy for most of the day and I thought they really managed it pretty well.”
Fremont’s No. 1 doubles team of Hannah Wilson and Elise Patchen went 1-3 in pool play. The Tigers then fell 8-5 to the Columbus duo of Emily Miksch and Addi Duranski in the seventh-place match.
“Elise and Hannah had a tough draw with their pool, facing three tough Lincoln teams from our conference,” Larsen said. “In their final match of the day against Columbus, they left a few points on the court during the middle stretch of the match that ended up creating a tough deficit to overcome.”
At No. 2 doubles, Miah Vakiner and Lexie Glosser went 2-2 in pool play. They then notched an 8-6 win over Columbus’ Melanie Jones and Makenzie Enderlin in the fifth-place match.
“Miah and Lexie had a strong outing,” Larsen said. “We knew they had tough matches against Lincoln East and North Star (both losses for FHS), but they were able to get through the remaining teams in their pool and avenge their loss to Norfolk (8-4 win). They came out with a positive mindset in their final match against Columbus and were able to end the day with a win.”
Payton Eyler and Tawnie Escamilla of the Tigers compiled a 2-2 pool record at No. 3 before falling 8-4 to Lincoln North Star’s duo of Ann Le and Thi Huynh in the fifth-place match.
“Payton and Tawnie were consistent as usual,” Larsen said. “They played really well all day.”
The Tigers had a pair of teams compete at No. 4 doubles. Anna Baskova and Jules Schmidt finished 2-1 with their only loss an 8-3 setback to Lincoln East in the championship match. Grace Blick and Elise Estudillo went 1-1.
“Our two doubles teams in the No. 4 doubles division played phenomenal,” Larsen said.
The Tigers will host Columbus at 4 Tuesday afternoon in a dual. On Thursday, Lincoln Southwest is in Fremont for a dual at 4 p.m. The FHS Invitational is April 20.
Kearney Doubles Invite
Team Scoring — Lincoln East 100, Kearney 78, Lincoln North Star 76, Lincoln High 53, Grand Island 52, Fremont 49, Columbus 41, Omaha Westside 39, North Platte 37, Norfolk 25.
Results
No. 1 Doubles Championship—Kathy Le/Hailey Haar, Lincoln East, defeated Grace Johnson/Macy McDonald, Grand Island 8-2.
Third Place—Rylee Schurman/Tara Ferrel, North Star, defeated Taylin Copp/Kendra Sears, Kearney 8-1.
No. 2 Doubles Championship — Kristina Le/Elly Johnsen, Lincoln East, defeated Alli Chally/Makenna Henning, Kearney. 8-6.
Third Place — Audrey Scully/Jordan Kocian, North Star, defeated Codi Guerreiri/Samantha Uppal, North Platte. 8-1.
No. 3 Doubles Championship — Bianca Rademacher/Brooke Sailer, Lincoln East, defeated Olivia Flood/Bella Engberg, Kearney. 8-2.
Third Place — Emily Smith/Emma Bergmeyer, Lincoln High, defeated Divine Lawson/Mya Erixon, Westside, 8-5.
No. 4 Doubles Championship — Alex Tessendorf/Olivia Glenn, Lincoln East, defeated Anna Baskova/Jules Schmidt, Fremont, 8-3.
Third Place — Grace Fry/Miranda Roth, Lincoln North Star, defeated Ainsley Frederick/Lydia Skold, Lincoln High, 8-5.