KEARNEY — Lincoln Southwest is expected to be one of the top Class A girls’ golf teams in the state this fall.
On Friday, the Silver Hawks showed that those projections are accurate.
Southwest won the team championship during the Kearney Invitational at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course. The Silver Hawks finished with a 316 — 19 strokes ahead of runner-up Papillion-La Vista. Lincoln Southeast was third with a 342.
“Southwest has a really good team,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “They are probably the team to beat in Class A. There were some really solid teams there today.”
The Tigers shot a 418 and finished in 12th place. Avery Gossett led FHS by shooting a career-best 96.
“It was her first competitive round of under 100,” Burg said. “She kind of put it all together today. She birdied the last two holes and we’re hoping this is something she can build on.”
The rest of the Tigers didn’t perform as well as they would’ve hoped, Burg said.
“I think the goal was to be under 400 today,” he said. “It was just a little bit of everything. A couple of kids had a bad hole here and there and a couple of others never really got in going today. It was a struggle from the start and just a combination of things”
Alyssa Walters and Chloe Miller shot a 110 for the Tigers. Tiffany Carnahan and Georgia Witte both had a 106.
Baylee Steele of North Platte was the meet medalist with a 72. Southwest teammates Brynn Sundquist and Kate Strickland both shot a 73 to finish, second and third, respectively.
The Tigers return to action on Tuesday when they compete in the Lincoln Pius Invitational at 8:30 a.m. at Woodland Hills. On Friday, they will travel to Grand Island for the Islanders’ Invitational.
“I think the encouraging part is we’ve had more girls shoot under 100 this year than we’ve had in the last two seasons,” Burg said. “It is just a matter of getting them all to do it on the same day. Once we start to do that and consistently get under 400, I think that will give us a little confidence and keep us moving in the right direction.”
Team Scores
Lincoln Southwest 316, Papillion-La Vista 335, Lincoln Southeast 342, North Platte 349, Kearney High 373, Lincoln Pius 380, Norfolk 381, Grand Island 382, Columbus 400, Lincoln East 410, Kearney JV 416, Fremont 418, Kearney High Reserves 451, Hastings 477.