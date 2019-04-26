OMAHA — Fremont High School finished eighth Friday during the Millard West Tennis Invitational.
“I was pretty pleased with the way we played today,” Fremont coach Jeremy Larsen said. “When you play three to four matches in a day, sometimes it is hard to finish strong. I thought we were able to finish well. In all four divisions, we finished the day winning our last match.”
At No. 1 doubles, Elise Patchen and Hannah Wilson finished fifth. They beat the Papillion-La Vista squad of Mia Jarecki and Abby Meyer 8-6 in the fifth-place match.
“Elise and Hannah were able to find some momentum in their match against Marian (an 8-5 FHS win in the consolation round) and it allowed us to play well against Papillion-La Vista,” Larsen said. “They found some success in their net game and it was key in those victories. I was really happy for them to end the day the way they did.”
At No. 2 doubles, Miah Vakiner and Lexie Glosser finished in seventh place. They beat the Papillion-La Vista pair of Chloe Paschal and Sophia Hurst 8-4 in their last match of the day.
“Miah and Lexie dropped a tough one against Bellevue West (in the second round) and it had a lasting effect on their next match against Kearney (an 8-1 loss),” Larsen said. “It was good to see them bounce back in their final match and pick up a hard-fought win.”
At No. 1 singles, Payton Eyler finished 13th. She notched an 8-5 win over Grace Faltin of Omaha Skutt in her final match.
“Payton played really well, but came up a bit short in her first two matches,” Larsen said. “She was able to put it all together in her last match to get the win.”
At No. 2 singles, Tawnie Escamilla finished seventh. She beat Annika Sjostedt of Bellevue West 8-4 in her last match.
“Tawnie had a pretty consistent day,” Larsen said. “She came out strong in her final match as was able to gain control from the start.”
Millard West Invitational
Team Scores — Lincoln Southeast 94, Lincoln Southwest 86, Omaha Marian 81, Kearney 72, Papillion-La Vista 68, Millard West 57, Columbus 54, Fremont 52, Millard South 45, Bellevue East 45, Bellevue West 42, Norfolk 36, Skutt 33, Lincoln Northeast 33.