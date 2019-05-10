NORFOLK — The host team ruled the Norfolk Golf Invitational on Friday.
Norfolk won the team championship by nine strokes to capture top honors at the Norfolk Country Club. The Panthers finished with a 308 while Millard North was second with a 317. Kearney finished third with a 320.
University of Kansas golf recruit Luke Kluver captured top individual honors with a 4-under-par 68. Jake Kluver of the Panthers was second with a 68.
Fremont High School finished 17th in the 18-team event with a 392.
“I think the kids were a little disappointed,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “I think they thought they hit the ball good enough to score better than what they did today.”
Nick Lamme and Cal Miller led the Tigers by shooting a 95 each.
“They both played pretty well, but they were a little frustrated. They both thought they could score better than they did,” Burg said.
Jack Kranz had a 98 for the Tigers. Logan Martinez finished with a 104 while Kenan Brodd shot a 105.
“We had a pretty nice day for golf,” Burg said. “The sun was shining for most of it and there was very little wind. It was a good day to play. It was probably our best day of the spring so far.”
The Tigers will host the A-1 district tournament at 9 Monday morning at the Fremont Golf Club. Other teams scheduled to compete include: Elkhorn South, Grand Island, the Panthers, Omaha Benson, Omaha Burke, Omaha North and Omaha Westside.
“I think everyone is really excited to host the district tournament,” Burg said. “It is good to have it in Fremont so friends and family can come out and watch them play.”
A top-three team finish would send the Tigers back to the Norfolk Country Club for the Class A state meet on May 21-22.
Burg said the Tigers have shown signs of putting everything together for a solid team score.
“I think we were really close on Tuesday,” Burg said, referring to a home triangular with Norfolk and Columbus that the Panthers won. “But this was a rough week for practice. We got rained out Monday, played Tuesday, had rain on Wednesday, I had a junior varsity meet Thursday and we played today. I talked to the guys after the meet today that hopefully they can get out this weekend and play. I know that will be a challenge, though, with graduation for three of them (Kranz, Lamme and Martinez) on Saturday.”
Norfolk Invitational
Team Scores — Norfolk 308, Millard North 317, Kearney 320, Lincoln Pius X 321, Lincoln Southwest 321, Lincoln East 322, Omaha Creighton Prep 329, Omaha Westside 330, Papillion-Lavista South 334, Elkhorn South 336, Papillion-La Vista 341, Lincoln Southeast 350, Grand Island 351, York 352, Columbus 357, Lincoln North Star 384, Fremont High 392, Lincoln Northeast 422.
Top 15 individuals
1. Luke Kluver, NOR, 68. 2. Jake Kluver NOR, 72. 3. Shane Hess, COL, 73. 4. Grant Schweser, MN, 73. 5. Chris Rasmussen, ES, 74. 6. Grand Jabenis, OW, 74. 7. Josh Peters, MN, 75. 8. Hunter Hall, LE, 75. 9. Rex Soulliere, CP, 75. 10. Holton Harman, LPX, 76. 11. Connor Vandewege, LE, 77. 12. Jake Ellis, KEA, 77. 13. Hundson Schulz, LSW, 77. 14. Mason Burger, PLS, 77. 15. Josh Bartels, LSW, 78.