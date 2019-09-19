NORFOLK -- In less than a month, the Class A girls state golf tournament will be played at the Norfolk Country Club.
On Thursday, the club hosted the Norfolk Invitational which resembled a mini state meet. Many of Class A's top players and teams competed.
"It was a pretty strong field," Fremont coach Matt Burg said. "It gave a lot of teams the opportunity to play the state course. I thought that we competed well and placed about where we expected to finish."
Millard North won the team title with a 346 while Papillion-La Vista was second at 348. Lincoln Southwest was third at 351. The Tigers placed 12th with a 413.
"The scores are always higher on this course," Burg said. "It is a sneaky, tough course. There are certain parts that can present trouble."
Chloe Miller led the Tigers by shooting a 95. She started on the back nine and carded an 43 before shooting a 52 on the front.
"She started strong. Things didn't go as well later in her round, but I thought she played well, especially with the way she putted," Burg said. "She struggled with that last week, but did a good job with it today."
Emma Witte (50-53) shot a 103 while Tiffany Carnahan (50-55) had a 105. Alyssa Walters (55-55) and Charli Earth (60-50) both shot a 110.
You have free articles remaining.
"If you look at our scorecards, we just had a few holes that got us in trouble," Burg said. "They were different holes for each girl, but I think our consistency is getting better overall."
Kate Strickland of Lincoln Southwest earned medalist honors with a 73. Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside and Brynn Sundquist of Lincoln Southwest were second and third, respectively with a 76 each.
On Tuesday, FHS competed in the Lincoln Southwest Invitational at Mahoney Golf Course.
Lincoln Pius won the team with with a 347 while the Southwest silver squad was second (350). Lincoln East was third at 352. The Tigers finished 15th with a 421.
Emma Benson led the Tigers with a 94. Miriam Huss (101), Jersey Springer (110), Zoey Kallio (116) and Kassandra Martin (129) also competed for FHS.
Sydney Peterson of Kearney was the meet medalist with an 80.
The Fremont varsity will compete Thursday in the Lincoln East Invitational at Highlands.