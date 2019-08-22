OMAHA — Fremont High School opened the golf season Thursday by placing ninth in the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hills.
Millard North won the team championship with a 323. Omaha Duchesne and the hosts tied for second with a 339. The Tigers finished with a 393.
“I was pleased with how we played for an opener,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “I’m sure the girls wish they would’ve done better and I could say that I wish we would’ve scored better, but last year we only broke 400 as a team score only once. We’ve already done it this year so we are moving in the right direction.”
Lauren Goertz of Duchesne was the meet medalist with a 73. Emily Karmazin of Elkhorn and Katie Ruge of Millard North were second with a 74 each.
Chloe Miller paced the Tigers with a 92.
“Today, I thought we all played really well for it being our first meet of the season,” Miller said. “I believe that if we keep working hard at practice and on our own that we will have a good chance to qualify as a team for the state golf meet. I would like to make the most of it this year, with it being my senior year, by having fun and enjoying time with my teammates.”
Emma Witte of the Tigers shot a 97.
“Chloe has been hitting the ball well,” Burg said. “I thought she’d play well and she did. Emma hit it really well, especially off the tee box. She struggled a bit with her irons and she thought she could’ve saved some strokes if she had putted better, but to have those two under 100 for the first meet is a good start.”
Alyssa Walters finished with a 100, which Burg said is her varsity career best, while Tiffany Carnahan (104) and Charli Earth (111) also competed.
The Tigers will host Columbus and Norfolk in an 18-hole triangular at noon on Monday at the Fremont Golf Club. On Aug. 30, Fremont will play in the Kearney Invitational at the Awarii Dunes Golf Club.
Papillion-La Vista Invite
Team Scores — Millard North 323, Omaha Duchesne 339, Papillion-La Vista 339, Gering 347, Lincoln Pius 350, Omaha Marian 363, Elkhorn High 386, Millard West 389, Fremont High 393, Papillion-La Vista South 415, Norfolk 436, Bellevue West 441, Omaha Burke 489.
Top 15 Individuals — 1. Lauren Goertz, Duchesne, 73. 2. Emily Karmazin, E, 74. 3. Katie Ruge, MN, 74. 4. Nicole Kolbas, LP, 75. 5. Lauren Carr, LP, 76. 6. Jazmine Taylor, MN, 76. 7. Madi Schlaepfer, G, 80. 8. Sydney Taake, PLV, 80. 9. Ava Matthies, Marian, 81. 10. Elly Speece, PLV, 82. 11. Gridge Duffy, Duchesne, 83. 12. Izabella Pesicka, MN, 84. 13. Delaney Richardson, PL, 85. 15. Caitlin Wilson, PLV, 88.