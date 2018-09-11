LINCOLN — After a delay of a few days, the Lincoln Southwest Tennis Invitational was finally played Tuesday at the Woods Tennis Center.
The event was originally scheduled for last Friday, but was postponed due to weather.
Elkhorn South and Millard North tied at the top of the standings with 38 points, but the Storm earned the championship (won by games won percentage tiebreaker). Fremont High School finished eighth with 11 points.
Alex Bigsby finished seventh at No. 1 singles with a 1-2 record.
“Alex had an off day today,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “We’ve been playing a lot lately and I think it just caught up to him a little today. This was a rough tournament to have that happen as there were really no bad players at No. 1 singles today.”
Justin Pemberton went 0-3 at No. 2 singles and finished eighth.
“Justin’s record doesn’t reflect how well he played today,” Bigsby said. “He showed so much improvement today, even from just last weekend’s (Fremont) invite. He did a much better job of dictating play and trying to get the match to be played on his terms.”
The Tigers’ No. 1 doubles team of Austin and Brennan Callahan finished seventh with a 1-2 record.
“They had a tough draw today,” Bigsby said. “They played the eventual champions in the first round, then went up against a very good Millard South team in the consolation bracket. Even though they’ve beaten that Millard South team twice in the last week, they knew it wasn’t going to be easy to do a third time. That proved to be true. But they bounced back well in their final match to beat Lincoln High.”
The No. 2 doubles team of Avery Martin and Shane Miller finished seventh with a 3-2 record.
“They had the best day of their season so far,” Bigsby said. “They strung together some good play today, only losing to the eventual champs and consolation winners. It’s so fun watching these two learn how to play together and grow as a doubles team. And they’re only going to get better.”
The Tigers will host Lincoln North Star and Southwest at 4 p.m. Thursday in a triangular.
Southwest Invitational
Team Scores — Elkhorn South 38, Millard North 38, Lincoln Pius 35, Lincoln Southwest 31, Lincoln Southeast 30, Millard South 17, Lincoln North Star 13, Fremont 11, Lincoln High 2, Papillion-La Vista South 1.