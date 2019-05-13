While Fremont High School closed the books on its 2019 boys golf season Monday, Luke Kluver of Norfolk was writing another chapter on his storied career.
Kluver shot a 61 to lead the Panthers to the A-1 district championship at the Fremont Golf Club. The Panthers finished with a 301 to win the team championship by 18 strokes over Omaha Westside. Elkhorn South was third — and grabbed the final state tournament berth — with a 322.
Kluver’s 61 broke the state prep record held by Pat Hanzel from Lincoln Pius, who shot a 63 at Champions Run in Omaha in 2007. The University of Kansas recruit shot a 10-under on the par-71 course.
“He has a lot of talent and obviously he is playing well at the right time of the year,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said.
The Tigers finished sixth with a 387.
“It was disappointing that we didn’t get any guys (qualified) for state because that is always the goal,” Burg said. “I think with playing on our home course we had hopes of having a season-best round. I told the guys that I thought 82 was the number that could get them in. It turned out that (82) was the 10th-place score.”
Kenan Brodd led the Tigers with a 93 (48-45). Jack Kranz had a 96 (47-49) while Cal Miller shot a 97 (50-47). Nick Lamme finished at 101 (54-47) while teammate Logan Martinez shot 111 (58-53).
“Kenan shot his season-best score while Jack and Cal were both close to their season averages,” Burg said. “All of the guys were close to their season averages with the exception of Logan, but this was the first district competition of his career.”
Although the Tigers season has come to a close, Burg said he enjoyed working with the squad. The senior class included Kranz, Lamme and Martinez.
“This has been a great group,” he said. “Jack, Nick and Logan were kind of the first freshmen group I worked with. These guys always tried their best and were ready to compete. Sometimes things don’t work out the way you want them to, but I loved coaching these guys on a daily basis.”
Kluver shot a 29 on the front and a 32 on the back. His brother, Jake, was second with a 75. Andrew Wittaker of Elkhorn South was third with a 77.
A-1 District
Team Scores — Norfolk 301, Omaha Westside 319, Elkhorn South 322, Grand Island 345, Omaha Burke 352, Fremont 387, Omaha North 436, Omaha Benson, no score.
Top 10 Individuals — 1. Luke Kluver, N, 61. 2. Jake Kluver, N, 75. 3. Andrew Wittaker, ES, 77. 4. Chris Rasmussen, ES, 77. 5. Kolby Brown, Westside, 78. 6. Marcus Holling, GI, 78. 7. Grant Jabenis, Westside, 78. 8. Richard Orth, Burke, 80. 9. Jacob Hellman, Westside, 80. 10. Isaac Heimes, N, 82.