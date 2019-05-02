NORFOLK — Fremont High School finished where it was seeded on Thursday during the Heartland Athletic Conference Golf Tournament at the Norfolk Country Club.
The Tigers entered the meet seeded ninth and they finished in that spot with a 385. Norfolk won the team championship with a 304 while Kearney was the runner-up with a 322.
“I thought we played OK,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “We finished where we were seeded and we beat the teams that we were supposed to.”
Luke Kluver of the Panthers earned medalist honors. He shot a 38 on the front nine before firing a 33 on the back for a 71. His brother, Jake, was second with a 74 while Lincoln Pius’ Jason Kolbas was third with a 74.
Senior Jack Kranz led the Tigers by shooting a 91.
“Jack was a little disappointed,” Burg said. “It was probably the best day we’ve had for weather and he was hoping he’d shoot a little better. He just put himself in some bad spots off the tee today. When that happens, par becomes a tough number.”
Logan Martinez finished with a 95 — just a stroke off of his career best.
“He played really well on his second nine,” Burg said. “I think some things started to click and I thought that was a really good score for him.”
Cal Miller recorded a 98.
“Cal had a little bit of a shaky start,” Burg said. “He started with a triple (bogey) and a double (bogey), but then he really settled in. I think in these last two meets Cal has shown me that he is really close to breaking through to the low 90s or upper-80s. He is hitting the ball a lot better.”
Nick Lamme shot a 101. Burg said he had a couple of holes that hurt his score.
“What was frustrating for him was that on Tuesday (during the Lincoln Southwest Invitational) he struggled to make good contact with the ball,” Burg said. “Today, he hit the ball so much better, but just got into some bad spots.”
The Tigers will compete Monday in a triangular Monday with Elkhorn and Blair at Indian Creek Golf Course.
HAC Tournament
Team Scores — Norfolk 304, Kearney 322, Lincoln Pius 322, Lincoln Southwest 326, Lincoln East 338, Grand Island 340, Lincoln North Star 362, Lincoln Southeast 362, Fremont 385, Lincoln High 405, Lincoln Northeast 415.
Top Finishers — 1. Luke Kluver, N, 71. 2. Jake Kluver, N, 74. 3. Jason Kolbas, Pius, 74. 4. Vahle, GI 75. 5. Heimes, N, 75. 6. Holling, GI, 77. 7. Josh Bartels, LSW, 77. 8. Rourke Jensen, LNS, 77. 9. Kroenke, K, 78. 10. Vandwege, LE, 79.