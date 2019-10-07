GRAND ISLAND — Fremont High School finished sixth in the Heartland Athletic Conference Softball Tournament.
The Tigers went 2-2 in the tournament and finished three spots higher than their seeding.
Fremont opened the tournament with an 11-10 win in five innings over eighth-seeded Lincoln Northeast. Ella Cooper got the win. she allowed 11 hits and four walks while striking out seven.
“We were the beneficiary of drawing several walks and some timely hitting.,” Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said. “We left the bases loaded the first three innings and really missed some chances to put the game away earlier, but I credit our girls for staying the course and picking up this win.”
Kylie Phillips led the Tigers by going 4-for-4 with four RBI.
“Kylie was absolutely clutch each and every at-bat,” Schleicher said. “She had some fantastic at-bats and really worked their pitching deep into the count.”
Carlie Neuhaus added a double and a single for FHS. Anna Prauner had two hits while Mallory Schleicher, Aleesha Broussard and Cooper had one each.
The win advanced the Tigers to the round of eight against top-seeded Lincoln North Star. The Navigators used an eight-run second inning to down the Tigers 12-0 in three innings.
Tori Baker and Morgan Kalisek had a single each for FHS. Carlie Neuhaus took the loss.
“We felt like we had a good shot at this as we just played North Star close on Monday, but this game got away from us quickly,” Schleicher said. “We only managed two hits and their bats were hot.”
Prauner connected for two home runs to lead the Tigers to a 9-5 win over fifth-seeded Lincoln East. She connected for a solo shot in the first and added a two-run blast in the third.
Prauner’s second long ball cut East’s lead to 4-3. The Tigers then scored five times in the fourth to take control. Neuhaus had a sacrifice fly in the inning while Moriah Cash and Kalisek had RBI doubles. Cooper and Broussard connected for run-scoring singles.
“Anna’s two home runs really helped us stay in the game early and a big fourth inning helped us put it away,” Schleicher said.
Prauner, Phillips and Cash had two hits each. Cooper, Broussard and Kalisek had one each. Cooper got the win and struck out five.
Grand Island used a six-run second inning to down Fremont 11-1 in the fifth-place game.
Neuhaus had two hits and one RBI while Baker had two hits. Karissa Davenport and Phillip had one hit each while Moriah Cash scored a run.
Cooper took the loss while Neuhaus also saw action in the circle.
“Offensively we struggled to string hits together and push runs across,” Schleicher said. “Defensively we had too many unearned runs in the second inning and created a hole we couldn’t dig out of.”
Fremont is the third seed for the A-6 district tournament at the Doris Bair Complex in Lincol. FHS will play second-seeded Millard West at 3 Wednesday afternoon. Top-seeded North Star will face Omaha South in the other opening-round game.