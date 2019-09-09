Fremont High School rallied from a pair of one-set deficits to win its final two matches of the Heartland Crossroads Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
The Tigers finished 2-1 to place third in the tournament. After losing 25-16, 25-17 to Millard West, the Tigers rebounded to beat Lincoln East 18-25, 25-23, 25-19. In the third-place match, FHS downed Columbus 22-25, 25-16, 25-15.
“I think this team is a bunch of fighters and they don’t give up,” Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said. “I think that was evident by the wins against East and Columbus as we were down that first set on both matches.”
In the opener, Grace Williams led the Tigers with four kills. Elise Estudillo and Ellah Hofer had three apiece. Freshman libero Emmalee Sheppard had 10 digs while Hannah Wilson finished with 10 assists and eight digs.
You have free articles remaining.
Against East, Williams floored 12 kills and had an ace serve and a block. Wilson had 29 assists while Estudillo finished with eight kills and three aces. Sheppard led the defense with 19 digs.
Against the Discoverers, Mickey George and Williams had six kills apiece. Mya Bolden and Wilson finished with four kills each. Wilson also had 13 assists and four aces.
“We do have to find a way to start faster,” Kostek said. “But I was most impressed by the girls’ ability to continue to make changes as the day went on.”
The wins improve the Tigers to 3-2 as they head to Kearney for a match at 6:30 Tuesday night. On Friday, FHS travels to Omaha for the Bryan Tournament.