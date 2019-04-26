OMAHA -- Fremont High School turned in some of its top performances of the season Thursday during the George Anderson Invitational.
That is just what FHS boys coach Dave Sellon was looking for during the competition at Omaha North.
"Our focus for the day was just to work on getting some PRs (personal records)," Sellon said. "We didn't stack events to maximize points. We wanted everyone to focus on top-end performances. We were pleased that we got that."
The Tigers finished third in the team standings with 101.33 points -- just five behind runner-up Omaha Creighton Prep. The host school won the championship with 115.33.
Senior Wes Ferguson lowered his state-leading time in the 800 meters by winning the event in 1:56.62. Teammate Matthew Klein was fifth in 2:00.14 while Reed Johannsen of the Tigers was just out of the medals in seventh in 2:02.18.
"Those are three pretty good times," Sellon said. "Coach (Sean) McMahon wanted Wes to take the race out fast and he did that. He was able to hold everyone off in that second lap."
Tate Moeller was second in the shot put at 51-11 1/2 and first in the discus at 169-5.
"Tate had a big, big day," Sellon said. "He hit a PR of about 12 feet on his last throw to win the discus and he upped his PR in the shot put, too."
Keegan Menning (161-3) and Jakub Donscheski (157-2) were third and fifth, respectively, in the discus while Spencer Fitz (47-0) was fifth in the shot.
Senior Jose Gonzalez won the 3,200 in 9:31.52. The Midland University recruit lowered his season-best time by about six seconds and surpassed Mason McDonald of Millard West for the fastest two-mile in the state this spring.
The Tigers already owned the state's fastest 1,600-meter relay time this spring, but they lowered that to 3:23.61 by winning the event Thursday. Lucas Arps, Ross McMahon, Gonzalez and Ferguson competed.
Fremont also won the 3,200-meter relay team, but the lineup was unique. Braden Taylor, Carter Waters, Nolan Miller and Tyson Baker are all freshmen. Their time of 8:26.58 broke the school's 4x8 ninth-grade school record by about 10 seconds, Sellon said.
"It is a young distance group that is looking very strong," the coach said.
McMahon won the high jump by clearing 6-2 while teammate Trevor Synovec tied for fourth (5-8). Arps added a second-place finish in the 400 (50.96) while Mark Mendoza was third in the pole vault (14-0).
Mendoza's mark was the fourth-best sophomore vault in school history.
"He is a talented kid," Sellon said. "His size and speed really adds up to high-end potential in the vault. We're excited about what he can do."
The Tigers will compete at 1 Wednesday afternoon at Kearney High School in the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet. The Bearcats are one of three newcomers to the league this season (Norfolk and Lincoln Pius are the others).
"It will be interesting with the expanded conference," Sellon said. "With 11 teams, we'll see how things play out. We feel good about our chances because of our overall quality and depth, but we know it will be a challenge."