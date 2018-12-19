Fremont High School got off to a successful start in the Nike Tournament of Champions Tournament on Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix.
The Tigers broke to a 14-8 first-quarter lead and withstood a few scoring runs by Florida Prep to defeat the Falcons 62-51.
"I think a big difference today was our energy level," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. "I thought we came out from the beginning and played well. It was a team win. The girls that came in off the bench gave us a lift. Our depth really helps us and when you get to a tournament like this, that gets even bigger on the second and third day."
Sarah Shepard came off the bench in the first quarter to give the Tigers a spark. The freshman hit one of the Tigers' seven 3-point field goals on the day and added a two-pointer to help FHS to the 14-8 advantage.
Junior Emma Shepard, making her third appearance in the tournament, and freshman Taylor McCabe had five points apiece in the second quarter to help the Tigers go up 32-20 at halftime.
"This (Phoenix) experience is new to me," said Flynn, who is in his first season of coaching the Tigers. "But I'm glad we have a group that has been here several different times."
Prep fought back in the third quarter. The Falcons went on a 10-2 run that was capped by a basket by 6-foot-3 Aleah Sorrentino with 4:48 left in the period.
After freshman Macy Bryant scored for the Tigers, Sorrentino drained a 3-point basket to make it 36-33. Another ninth-grader, Mya Larson, gave the Tigers some breathing room with a field goal to stretch the lead to five. Emma Shepard ended the quarter with a pair of treys to give the Tigers a 48-41 lead.
"We hit some big shots today," Flynn said. "We played good defense and we came up with some big rebounds."
Emma Risch, an eighth-grader for Prep, hit a basket to pull the Falcons within 52-45 with 5:52 remaining. Madi Moore's baseline jumper started a 6-0 run by the Tigers that effectively ended Prep's comeback hopes.
McCabe led Fremont with 15 points, including a trio of 3-point baskets. Emma Shepard added 14 while Bryant came off the bench to add eight. Ten Tigers scored in the victory.
Risch led the Falcons with 16 points. Sorrentino and Jayla Johnson added 10 each. Antonia Alexe had nine.
Prep, like Fremont, utilized defensive pressure throughout the game.
"I think that definitely prepares us for the faster pace that we want to play," Flynn said. "I think playing (here) is a great opportunity for us to improve as a team."
The Tigers are scheduled to play a second-round game at 6:30 Thursday night.
"We know the winner's bracket will keep getting tougher," Flynn said. "But I think we'll step up for the challenge."
The tournament will continue through Saturday.