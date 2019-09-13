Fremont High School showcased its hitting skills Thursday night during a Heartland Athletic Conference doubleheader against Lincoln High.
The Tigers pounded out 24 hits while sweeping the Links 11-1 and 12-2 in a pair of four-inning games at the Schilke Complex.
In the opener, Carlie Neuhaus scattered three hits, walked one and struck out five to get the win.
"Carlie did a tremendous job in the circle," Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said. "Her off-speed was really working and was a nice complement to her breaking stuff."
Fremont took charge in the bottom of the first by scoring six times.
Tori Baker walked before Mallory Schleicher reached on an error. Both runners scored on Ella Cooper's single. Aleesha Broussard and Neuhaus walked to load the bases. With two out, Moriah Cash hit a RBI single before Raegan Hoyle cleared the bases with a hit.
Makenzie Ridder made it 7-0 in the second with a RBI single. Fremont added three more in the third. Walks to Cash and Hoyle and a single by Alexa Chapman loaded the bases. With one out, Maddie Schleicher singled in two runs. Karisa Davenport added a run-scoring single.
Lincoln High got a run in the fourth, but the Tigers ended the game in the bottom of the inning on Morgan Kalisek's RBI single.
Cash went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and one RBI for the Tigers. Hoyle had one hit and three RBI. Maddie Schleicher drove in two with a single. Neuhaus, Davenport, Cooper and Kalisek added hits.
"I was happy to see Moriah, Maddie and Raegan have strong games at the plate as they accounted for half of our hits and pushed across six of our runs," Schleicher said. "These girls really made the most of their at-bats tonight."
You have free articles remaining.
Lincoln High scored two runs on two hits and an error in the top of the first of the second game to take the lead. Cooper shut them down the rest of the way. The freshman allowed four hits and no walks while striking out 10.
"Ella gave up a couple of hits early, but settled in quickly," Schleicher said. "She showed a great deal of composure after Lincoln High jumped out in the first."
Baker led off the bottom of the first with a single. She advanced to second on Mallory Schleicher's sacrifice bunt before scoring on Cooper's RBI double.
Fremont took the lead for good with a six-run second. Cami Bisson rapped a two-run single while Baker and Ridder had a two-run double apiece in the inning.
The Tigers finished off the Links with a five-run fourth. Cooper led off with a triple and scored on Ridder's single. Anna Prauner singled before Kylie Phillips hit a run-scoring double. Broussard and Kalisek followed with run-scoring singles. Baker's single scored Broussard.
Baker went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI. Cooper went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a RBI. Ridder was 2-for-3 with three RBI.
"Tori, Ella and Makenzie were machines at the plate," Schleicher said. "They accounted for half our hits and RBI. Their approach at the plate in the nightcap was magnificent."
Bisson added two hits while Maddie Schleicher, Prauner, Phuillips, Broussard and Kalisek had one apiece.
The Tigers, 7-9, play a single game at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Pius before hosting Lincoln Southeast in a doubleheader on Sept. 19.