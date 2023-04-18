Omaha Burke scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to knock off Fremont 5-4 Monday night.

Fremont, holding on to a 4-3 lead, committed three errors in the bottom of the sixth. The first two errors put the tying and go-ahead run on board while the third allowed the tying run to cross home plate.

A single to left scored the second run of the inning, giving the Bulldogs the lead.

The Tigers put the tying run in scoring position in the top of the seven as Cooper Weitzel drew a two-out walk then moved up to second on a passed ball, but left him stranded.

Fremont put a run up in the top of the first to start the games scoring. Colin Ridder drew a seven-pitch walk then moved up to third on a double by Jackson Cyza. Brandt Phillips drove in Ridder with a groundout to short.

Burke had an immediate response in the home half of the inning, knocking two singles off Fremont starter Jariel Ortiz to tie the game.

Phillips drove in Ridder again in the top of the third with a fielder’s choice to push Fremont back in front 2-1.

The lead held until the bottom of the fourth when a single followed by a double secured Burke’s second run of the day.

Cyza produced the Tigers’ RBI in the fifth, driving in Brooks Eyler with a single after Eyler reached on a lead-off walk. He also secured Fremont’s fourth run of the game, wearing a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth to force in a run.

Ortiz took the loss, tossing 5 2/3 innings on six hits, five runs (two earned) while striking out five and walking a pair.

Garrett Rau needed just two pitches to secure the final out of the sixth in relief.

Fremont came into the game riding high after knocking off Kearney 3-2 in eight innings on a go-ahead home run by Phillips in extras.

Clay Hedges threw all eight frames for the Tigers, scattering eight hits while walking and striking out four.