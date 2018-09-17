OMAHA — Fremont High School rebounded from a first-round loss to finish fifth Saturday at the Omaha Westside Softball Tournament.
The Tigers suffered a 1-0 loss to Grand Island on Friday. Emma Collins’ solo home run in the fourth accounted for the only run of the game.
“We left runners in scoring position in the first and third innings and we had the bases loaded in the sixth, but couldn’t get them in,” Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said. “We have to find ways to get those runners in.”
Tori Baker led the Tigers with two hits. Jaylee Cone had a single.
Jewel Ashbrook took the loss. She allowed the one run on five hits and a walk while striking out six.
In the consolation round Friday, the Tigers beat Lincoln Northeast 9-4 in five innings.
Ashbrook got the win. She allowed two earned runs on five hits and a walk. She struck out five.
The Tigers took the lead with four runs in the first. Carlie Neuhaus, Makenzie Ridder and Aleesha Broussard hit RBI singles in the inning.
The lead grew to 6-0 in the second. Baker had a RBI single while Ashbrook delivered a run-scoring double.
FHS made it 9-0 in the third. Annie Cooper had a two-run double while Neuhaus had a RBI ground out.
Northeast scored twice in the fourth and fifth before the game was called due to time limit.
“It was good to see the girls take command early in this game both offensively and defensively,” Schleicher said. “It was important to come back strong after losing such a tough one earlier in the day.”
Mikayla Paulson led the Tigers by going 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Cooper went 2-for-2 with a stolen base. Neuhaus knocked in three runs while Ashbrook had a double and a single.
In the fifth-place game, Baker and Cami Bisson knocked in two runs apiece as the Tigers beat Bellevue West 7-6 in five innings.
FHS went up 2-0 in the first. Paulson walked and moved to third on Cooper’s single. An error brought in one run and Neuhaus brought in the other with a ground out.
West scored once in the second and twice in the third to go up 3-2, but the Tigers responded with a five run fourth.
Ridder walked and Broussard was hit by a pitch. Mallory Schleicher replaced Broussard as a courtesy runner. Later in the inning, Ridder and Schleicher scored on Bisson’s single. With one out, Cooper singled to put runners on the corners. Baker followed with a two-run double. The final run came in on Ashbrook’s sacrifice fly.
West scored three times in the fifth and had runners at second and third, but Ashbrook struck out the final batter. The game was then called due to time limit.
“We gave up three runs in the bottom of the last inning, but the girls handled the pressure well and continued to make plays,” Schleicher said. “Jewel came up big with the last strikeout. It was one of those gut-check moments and she really came through for her team.”
Cooper led the Tigers with two hits. Bisson, Baker and Paulson had one apiece.
The Tigers swept a doubleheader 5-4 and 11-2 (five innings) from Lincoln Southeast on Thursday. Ashbrook was the winning pitcher and hit a two-run homer in the opener. Cooper had two hits while Paulson, Baker and Broussard had one hit and one RBI each.
Neuhas got the win in the second game. Paulson went 4-for-4, including a three-run homer. Ashbrook jacked another two-run homer while Ridder hit a three-run shot. Kylie Phillips and Cone had two hits each.
After a doubleheader on Monday night against Columbus, the Tigers will host Grand Island in two games Tuesday at Schilke Fields. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.