Tigers go full circle in semifinals win over Lincoln High, reaching second consecutive state title game

LINCOLN - Fremont will get another crack at bringing home the program’s first state title.

The Tigers survived a first half blitz from Lincoln High Wednesday night in the Class A semifinals before burying the Links in the second half for a 62-42 win.

Lincoln High handed Fremont one of its two losses this winter after the Tigers blew a 20-point fourth quarter lead, a lesson that has since been glued to the forefront of the Tigers end of game efforts.

“We learned a lot from the first time we played them and had the big lead and gave it up,” said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn. “We’ve been a lot better team since then.”

The first half didn’t give any indication Fremont would have a chance to right that wrong from mid-January.

The Links went blow-for-blow with Fremont in both the scoring column and in the foul tally.

“The first half was crazy,” said Fremont senior Bella Keaton. “Both student sections were so loud and it was good for us to get under that pressure for the final because that’s how it’s going to be the rest of the way.”

Lincoln High put together the first run of the night, scoring six-straight to open up a 10-4 lead, the largest of the night for the Links.

Sophomore McKenna Murphy, who ended the night with 11 points, briefly quieted the raucous Links student section with a three, but the hometown squad held a 13-12 lead at the end of one.

As the minutes ticked off the clock, fouls racked up for both sides. Macy Bryant picked up a pair in the opening frame then Sarah Shepard made an early exit with back-to-back fouls on the defensive end and a charge on offense midway through the second quarter.

“Looking back, I don’t think it affected us as much as you’d think,’ Flynn said. “It just makes you nervous.”

Flynn was pleased with how Emmalee Shepard, Sydney Glause and Mackenzie Kinning helped Fremont weather the first half storm.

“They gave us a lift when they came in and did some nice things defensively,” Flynn said.

Kinning had a chance to extend Fremont’s 25-22 halftime lead with a pair of post-buzzer free throws, but left the Tigers with just a three-point advantage.

The Tigers produced another one of their signature third quarters, outscoring Lincoln High 22-10 to open up a 47-32 lead.

“We were so prepared after last year that we weren’t going to lose again.” Keaton said. “We are so much more confident.”

Taylor McCabe, who was named the 2022 Nebraska Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year earlier in the day, finished the quarter scoring eight of the last 10 points for the Tigers to finish with a team-high 24 points.

She passed future Big Ten foe Allison Weidner on the all-time scoring list with the performance, moving up to No. 3.

The Tigers reached their most dangerous lead at 53-33 late in the fourth quarter, which sparked something in Lincoln High, who immediately answered with back-to-back threes to cut the lead to 14.

It was then the lesson the Links dealt the Tigers a month ago came to fruition.

Working out of their “spread to score” offensive set, Keaton, who finished with 15 points, capped off a personal run of seven-straight points by finishing through contact and knocking down the free throw to halt Lincoln High’s push.

Fremont will meet Lincoln Southwest in the Class A finals after the Silverhawks knocked off previously unbeaten Millard South 53-46 - the Patriots hadn’t lost since last year’s semifinals game against the Tigers.

“To not be intimidated says a lot about Southwest and the way they got up early,” Flynn said.

Southwest jumped out to a 13-5 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, holding on to ensure an all-Heartland Athletic Conference finals for a third-straight year.

“It’s going to be a clash, for sure,” Flynn said. “They played really good defense. They have some really, really good parts.”

Fremont won both regular season meetings, 69-42 in the HAC tournament and most recently 49-45 on Jan. 25.

“They match up really well with us and hopefully we will match up with them,” Flynn said. “If we play our style and get up and go, I think it’s to our advantage.”

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

