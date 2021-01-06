Tigers hang on for second win

The Fremont boys hung on to claim their second-straight win Tuesday night, beating Columbus 83-79.

The Tigers exploded out of the gates for 26 points in the opening frame to hold a seven-point lead.

By halftime, Fremont had extended its lead to 46-31.

Columbus outscored the Tigers 48-37 in the second half, closing the gap down to three points late in the fourth quarter, but ultimately couldn't pull even with Fremont.

Carter Sintek duplicated his performance against the Discoverers in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament, turning in 28 points on 8 of 11 shooting with five 3-pointers.

The junior went 7 of 13 from the free throw line, missing his first free throw in a varsity game since his freshman year.

Drew Sellon went for 20 points and Micah Moore added 19 points, including going 2 of 2 from beyond the arc for his first 3-pointers of the season.

Fremont travels to Lincoln East on Saturday.

