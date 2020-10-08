Tigers have tall task in No. 3 Patriots

Thursday will be the biggest test of the year for Fremont and a litmus test for its playoff aspirations when the Tigers head to Omaha to square off with Millard South.

The No. 3 Patriots sit at 4-1 with their lone loss coming at the hands of defending state champion Bellevue West in week four, 42-29.

Millard South has three ranked wins on their resume, starting the year with wins over Millard West, Millard North and Elkhorn South.

Most recently, Millard South shutout Lincoln Pius X 42-0.

Fremont’s point of concern with the Millard South offense will be Patriots quarterback T.J. Urban.

The dual-threat signal caller committed to Air Force is more of a threat with his legs having rushed for a team-high 423 yards and seven scores, but is also capable with his arm having thrown for four more scores and 476 yards on 41 of 80 passing.

Urban accounts for half of the Patriots offense, tallying 80 of the team’s 149 rushing attempts on the year and 58% of their total offense.

Millard South’s other offensive threat is Urban’s favorite target in the passing game wide receiver Gage Stenger.