Tigers have tall task in No. 3 Patriots

Thursday will be the biggest test of the year for Fremont and a litmus test for its playoff aspirations when the Tigers head to Omaha to square off with Millard South.
The No. 3 Patriots sit at 4-1 with their lone loss coming at the hands of defending state champion Bellevue West in week four, 42-29.
Millard South has three ranked wins on their resume, starting the year with wins over Millard West, Millard North and Elkhorn South.
Most recently, Millard South shutout Lincoln Pius X 42-0.
Fremont’s point of concern with the Millard South offense will be Patriots quarterback T.J. Urban.
The dual-threat signal caller committed to Air Force is more of a threat with his legs having rushed for a team-high 423 yards and seven scores, but is also capable with his arm having thrown for four more scores and 476 yards on 41 of 80 passing.
Urban accounts for half of the Patriots offense, tallying 80 of the team’s 149 rushing attempts on the year and 58% of their total offense.
Millard South’s other offensive threat is Urban’s favorite target in the passing game wide receiver Gage Stenger.
The 6’2 wide receiver has 17 receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns this season.
The Fremont offense, which is averaging 40.4 points per game, faces a tall order in scoring on Millard South.
Outside of Bellevue West’s 49 point outburst, Millard South has limited teams to just 6.5 points per game.
Junior quarterback Carter Sintek has come into his own in the last two weeks, putting up back-to-back four touchdown games.
Since taking over in week one, Sintek is averaging 211 yards passing with a completion percentage hovering around 65 percent.
After a hot start, Micah Moore has been caged by opposing defenses, being limited to 59 yards against Norfolk and 84 yards against North Star.
Moore is nearing the 1,000 yard mark on the season with 794 on 150 carries—just five yards off his output last season in three fewer games.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Buell Stadium
