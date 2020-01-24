LINCOLN — Fremont High School put on a perimeter shooting display Friday night to keep Lincoln Southeast winless.
The Tigers drained 15 3-point baskets on their way to an 81-50 Heartland Athletic Conference girls basketball victory.
“It was fun to see the girls playing with energy and with confidence,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “We had some good practices this week and I thought the girls played well together. They shared the ball to get good looks. When they got them, they knocked them down.”
Mackenzie Toomey gave Southeast its only lead (2-0), but the Tigers responded with a 12-4 run that included a 3 apiece from Sydney Golladay and Taylor McCabe. Charli Earth later hit a pair of treys to boost the Tigers to a 22-13 lead entering the second quarter.
McCabe hit a trio of 3s, Golladay added two and Lexie Glosser hit one in the second quarter to help FHS to a 48-22 halftime advantage. Fremont was 11 of 20 on 3-point attempts (55 percent) in the opening two quarters.
Flynn said the Tigers also got a boost from their bench.
“I thought we had some players come in that gave us a lift, like Emmalee (Sheppard) and Karley (Golladay),” he said. “Bella Keaton has played well off the bench and we felt good good about the way Lexie (Glosser) played. She did well playing in the post a bit. We had four come off the bench that I thought did a nice job along with, obviously, the five starters.”
Earth’s third trey of the game gave the Tigers a 69-30 lead heading into the final quarter.
“We weren’t going to press after halftime,” Flynn said. “We just wanted to maintain that defensive intensity in the half-court. We still wanted to run the transition game.”
The Tigers shot 45 percent (31 of 68) from the field for the game, including 15 of 32 on treys (46 percent). FHS also outrebounded LSE 41-17 and forced 23 turnovers, compared to 12 for the Tigers.
Sydney Golladay led Fremont, 13-4, with 24 points and six assists. McCabe added 17 points, four steals and five rebounds. Both players hit 5 3s each. Earth finished with 11 points and a team-best nine rebounds. Sarah Shepard chipped in nine points, six rebounds and three steals.
Toomey led Southeast, 0-12, with 15 points and five rebounds.
The Tigers play Friday night at Norfolk.
Box Score
Fremont 22 26 21 12 — 81
Southeast 13 9 8 20 — 50
Fremont — Sydney Golladay 24, Karley Golladay 2, Taylor McCabe 17, Emmalee Sheppard 2, Lexie Glosser 5, Bella Keaton 7, Sarah Shepard 9, Charli Earth 11, Macy Bryant 4.
Southeast — Kennedy Kirkendall 7, Isis Williams 6, Mackenzie Toomey 18, Hailey Mohler 3, Tiffany Wulf 6, Brittany Wulf 10.