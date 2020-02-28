Tigers' hockey season comes to an end

The Fremont High School club hockey team suffered two losses in the Omaha High School Hockey League playoffs recently.

Fremont lost 4-1 to top-seed Millard West on Feb. 19 at Baxter Arena and then lost 3-2 to No. 2-seed Creighton Prep Sunday at Moylan Iceplex.

Creighton Prep snuck by the Tigers by winning in a shootout.

Prep jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a first-period goal and then adding another four minutes into the second period.

Fremont, though, got goals from Ty Hallberg with just under three minutes left in second and Jax Sorensen with :55 remaining to tie the game at 2-2. Spencer Sorensen assisted on Hallberg’s goal and Jax Sorensen scored unassisted.

A scoreless third period led to a shootout which Prep won to earn the 3-2 win.

Aaron Petty suffered the loss in goal.

Millard West built a 3-0 lead in the before Fremont got on the scoreboard.

Spencer Sorensen got the lone goal for Fremont on an assist from Jax Sorensen with just under three minutes left in the second period.

Millard West added an empty-net goal in the third to seal the win.