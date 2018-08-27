Fremont High School head volleyball coach Cindy Kostek liked what she saw out of the Tigers during the offseason.
Several players competed in club volleyball from January to March, including some in the recently formed Fremont Volleyball Club. In June, more than 30 players competed either in Bellevue or at Fremont Bergan in a summer league.
“The vast majority of our kids were playing some type of offseason volleyball,” Kostek said. “We were pleased with the buy-in on that.”
That type of commitment is what Kostek is hoping for from the Tigers, who open their season Tuesday night at Lincoln Northeast.
“This is our second year of trying to install our championship culture,” said Kostek, who took over the program in 2017. “We have seen some strides in competitiveness. I think this year we have more athletes competing for spots and that has been a positive.”
Varsity players competed in the Bellevue Summer League while the younger Tigers played up a division at Bergan. The freshmen played junior varsity while the JV played varsity.
“It was nice because they didn’t have to travel, but they were also challenged,” Kostek said.
The Tigers return several veterans from last season’s 8-24 team.
Senior middle blockers Chelsi Judds-Krenk (5-foot-9) and Riley Hoerath (5-10) are both back.
“They are going to be able to handle the pressure of carrying the team in the middle,” Kostek said. “Not only are they good blockers, but this year they’ve stepped up their hitting more.”
Also back in the Tigers’ 6-2 offense are setters Taylor Pemberton, a 5-7 senior, and Hannah Wilson, a 5-8 sophomore.
“They played a lot during the offseason,” Kostek said.
Lexi Proskovec, a 5-9 senior, is a returning starter at outside hitter.
“Lexi has played year-round for years,” Kostek said. “We had our scrimmage the other night and I think she has shown the most improvement, not just in the front row, but in the back row, too.”
Having several experienced players on the roster has been a big asset for the Tigers.
“I feel like we are ahead of where we were last year,” Kostek said. “We hope that translates into us being ahead (of 2017) all the way through the season.”
One newcomer to the starting lineup will be Elise Estudillo, a 5-8 freshman outside hitter.
“She is tough,” Kostek said. “Even though she is a freshman, she has played a lot of volleyball. She is just a solid player all the way around. She has been a nice addition for us.”
Depth on the left side will be provided by senior Jaylen Semrad (5-7) and junior Kloee Morgan (5-10).
“Kloee is new to varsity, but is a strong kid and can hit the ball well,” Kostek said.
Another freshman, 6-0 Grace Williams will see time on the right side with Pemberton.
“We’re looking for a strong block on the right side from her,” Kostek said. “Taylor is a solid hitter, too, but Grace just gives us a much bigger block.”
Sophomore Sarah Wilson will be at libero while senior Madi Moore (5-5) will be a defensive specialist.
Kostek said serve receive was a troublesome area for the Tigers at times last season.
“I think probably all high school teams struggle with that to a degree,” she said. “We’ve seen some improvement, but that is an area that we are really hammering on to get more consistent.”
The Tigers have also worked on the mental part of their game. That includes not letting one bad play linger into a series of miscues.
“We’ve talked about weathering the storm and being resilient,” she said. “If you have a couple of things not go your way, be resilient and snap back. We’ve seen some improvement on that as well and we hope that continues.”
Kostek said one key goal that the Tigers have is to improve their record from 2017.
“We’re a small Class A school and Nebraska volleyball is some of the best in the country,” she said. “We go up against good team after good team, but I feel like if we can run some of the things we’ve been working on and practicing, we’ll definitely be improved from last year. Where that takes us, I don’t know, but you have to take the little steps to get where you want to be.”
Brenda Schiermeyer returns as the varsity assistant while Karen Nelsen is the new JV coach. Kristin Banzhaf will coach the reserves while Samantha Watson will direct the freshmen.