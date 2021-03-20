Tigers juniors ready to take up track mantle

The Fremont boys track team got to hold on to its defending state championship status for longer than most, but after a year away from the track due to the cancelled spring season last year, the Tigers are ready to race again.

“No doubt that we are a little behind because of the loss of experience from a year ago, but our kids have been working hard and we generally have a pretty talented team and the talent is spread out through most of the events so we are looking forward to having a pretty strong team this season,” Fremont coach Dave Sellon said.

The Tigers return just one point scorer from that 2019 team in senior Mark Mendoza, who finished fifth in the pole vault as a sophomore.

Junior Carter Waters, who finished 12th in the 3,200m as a freshman, and the rest of the Tigers cross country squad will be looking to continue their distance dominance entering the spring season after a state title in the fall.

“They are very, very good and they’ve had a good winter of training,” Sellon said.

Junior Micah Moore will lead the Tigers sprinters department after qualifying for state in the 200m as a freshman.