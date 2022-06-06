Tigers, Knights key in North's Shrine Bowl victory

Fremont’s representatives at the 64th edition of the Shrine Bowl had plenty of impact in the North’s 17-15 win over the South.

The Tigers Drew Sellon hauled in four receptions for 96 yards, scoring one touchdown and setting up the other for the North squad.

His first reception of the exhibition was hauling in a 47-yard bomb from Grand Island’s Kytan Fyfe midway through the second quarter.

“It’s kind of weird catching a pass from someone from Grand Island, but it’s the Shrine Bowl, so I’ll take it,” Sellon said. “It’s points for the team and it helped us win the game.”

Sellon also had a hand in converting the two point conversion, tossing the pass to Mick Huber to give the North an 8-0 lead.

On the opening play of the next possesion, the North found Sellon again, who made the extra effort to complete a diving catch for a 42-yard gain.

“I had to shuck (the defender) off me a little bit then come flying back across the field,” Sellon said. “The ball was just out there, so I laid out as far as I could.”

Bennington’s Dylan Mostek, who rushed for 156 yards and was named the game’s offensive MVP, eventually hauled in a touchdown pass to cap the drive for the North’s second score of the game.

The South answered both of North’s score, leaving the game tied at 15-15 at the half.

The North’s Will Huber of Papillion-La Vista broke that tie with two minutes left in the contest, coming through with a safety to set the final score.

It was one of seven for the North, including 1.5 from Limbach.

The future Morningside linebacker anchored the North’s defense, racking up four tackles while seeing time on almost every defensive possession.

“It’s great that the coaches trusted in me and they saw a lot in me,” Limbach said. “I’m just really grateful for the opportunity to play in the game.”

Boggs, Bergan’s lone player in the game, saw action in all three phases, making a pair of tackles and carried the ball a handful of times.

“It was fun,” Boggs, a Doane signee, said. “I had a lot of fun bonding and building relationships. We didn’t talk that much at the beginning, but we started working together and chatting and we all realized that we love football.”

The Knights also had a man on the North’s coaching staff with Bergan head coach Seth Mruz, who also played in the game, donning the headset as an assistant coach.

“All in all, it was a fantastic week,” Mruz said. “Being a player and now a coach in it has been pretty fun and I’m looking forward to hopefully more of our players playing in.”

