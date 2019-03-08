LINCOLN — After ending one state basketball tournament drought on Thursday, North Bend took care of another one on Friday.
The Tigers stunned top-seeded and previously undefeated Ogallala 64-44 in the semifinals of the Class C-1 state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena. North Bend beat Adams Central on Thursday for its first state tournament win since 1927. By beating the Indians, Coach Jon Baehr’s team advances to a state final for the first time since 1926.
During that season 93 years ago, The Tigers were upended 19-13 by the Hebron Academy for the Class H championship.
“It has been a while,” Baehr said. “Let’s hope it doesn’t take that long again. I’m really proud of our kids.”
North Bend, the fourth seed, will face third-seeded Auburn in the championship game at 9 Saturday morning in Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Bulldogs knocked off defending champion Wahoo in the other semifinal.
Tanner Wietfeld sparked the Tigers. He scored 26 points on 10 of 18 shooting from the floor, despite battling some foul trouble in the first half. He also had eight rebounds.
“In the games we lost this year, we didn’t finish those games,” Wietfeld said. “We just needed to finish quarters strong and start halves right.”
The Indians led 12-11 in the first quarter, but Wietfeld had 11 points, including a trio of treys, to help the Tigers lead 17-14 entering the second period.
“They did a great job of attacking us,” Ogallala coach Andy Gillen said. “They’ve got really good guards who pass the ball well. They handled our pressure.”
John Emanuel, Wietfeld’s cousin, took over the scoring burden in the second quarter. The 6-foot-2 senior had nine points as the Tigers opened a 34-26 advantage. He finished with 14 points.
Emanuel and Wietfeld are part of a senior class that has helped the Tigers to a record of 25-3 this season.
“It starts with our seniors,” Baehr said. “These guys have played for a while and we have the luxury of putting four or five guys out there that can handle the ball. We felt we could press out and attack downhill. Our focus was to get shots and we did that.”
Ogallala rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit against eighth-seeded Milford in the opening round Thursday, but the Tigers made sure there was no such comeback Friday.
Junior Austin Endorf hit a key 3-point basket in the third quarter as the Tigers extended the advantage to 12 points. The Indians did close to 47-38 entering the final period, but Wietfeld took over. His traditional three-point play capped an 11-2 run that made it 59-42. The Tigers limited Ogallala to just six points in the last eight minutes.
“I think they are the best team we’ve seen this season by far,” Gillen said. “We just got beat today by a better team.”
Carter Brown led the Indians, 27-1, with 24 points. Evan Allen-Mader contributed 11. The third-place game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
Chase Ruzicka added seven points and five assists for the Tigers. Sophomore Jaxon Wietfeld had six points, four assists and four steals.