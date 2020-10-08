Tigers, Lady Tigers capture HAC team hardware

KEARNEY — There are only two weeks left in the high school cross country season. Nobody has beaten Lincoln runners Bri Rinn and Liem Chot yet.

They both extended their long winning streaks by winning at the Heartland Athletic Conference championship Thursday at the Kearney Country Club.

Rinn, a junior from Lincoln Southwest, won the girls race in 19 minutes, 19 seconds. Hannah Godwin from Kearney was 4 seconds back in second place.

Chot, the senior from Lincoln North Star, won the boys race in 16:07. Juan Garcia from Grand Island was second in 16:12.

The girls team race included three of the top four teams in the Class A rankings. No. 1 Fremont won with 35 points, No. 4 Lincoln Southwest finished second with 57 points and No. 2 Lincoln East was third with 60 points.

Mara Hemmers was the top Lady Tiger finisher with a fourth place finish, starting a string of three Fremont harriers crossing the finish line. Hemmers logged a 20:28 followed by Shelby Bracker in 20:31.13 and Lucy Dillon in 20:32.55.

Marris Dahl added a top 10 finish to Fremont’s roster, taking ninth in 20:36.05. Mia Wagner rounded out the Lady Tigers team score with an 11th place finish 20:43.65.