Tigers, Lady Tigers capture HAC team hardware

KEARNEY — There are only two weeks left in the high school cross country season. Nobody has beaten Lincoln runners Bri Rinn and Liem Chot yet.
They both extended their long winning streaks by winning at the Heartland Athletic Conference championship Thursday at the Kearney Country Club.
Rinn, a junior from Lincoln Southwest, won the girls race in 19 minutes, 19 seconds. Hannah Godwin from Kearney was 4 seconds back in second place.
Chot, the senior from Lincoln North Star, won the boys race in 16:07. Juan Garcia from Grand Island was second in 16:12.
The girls team race included three of the top four teams in the Class A rankings. No. 1 Fremont won with 35 points, No. 4 Lincoln Southwest finished second with 57 points and No. 2 Lincoln East was third with 60 points.
Mara Hemmers was the top Lady Tiger finisher with a fourth place finish, starting a string of three Fremont harriers crossing the finish line. Hemmers logged a 20:28 followed by Shelby Bracker in 20:31.13 and Lucy Dillon in 20:32.55.
Marris Dahl added a top 10 finish to Fremont’s roster, taking ninth in 20:36.05. Mia Wagner rounded out the Lady Tigers team score with an 11th place finish 20:43.65.
Elli Dahl also earned a medal taking 13th in 20:55.21.
This is the Lady Tiger’s first HAC championship since 2008
No. 1 Fremont won the boys title with 51 points, giving them the conference team title for the 19th time in the past 20 years.
Owen Wagner led the charge to right last year’s second place finish, clocking in at 16:36.42 for fifth.
Carter Waters finished two spots behind Wagner in seventh with a time of 16:48.01.
A trio of Tigers blocked out the 12th through 14th led by Braden Taylor in 17:19.8. Nolan Miller finished three seconds back in 17:22.26 followed by Zac McGeorge a second later, 17:23.55.
All five of Fremont’s runners finished within the top 15. No other team had more than three runners.
Lincoln North Star finished second with 76 points.
