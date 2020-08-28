Tigers, Lady Tigers cross country ranked No. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both Fremont cross country teams earned the top spot in the Class A preseason coaches' poll released on Friday.

The Tigers received seven first place votes, edging out Millard West for the top spot with 120 points to the Wildcats' 114. Millard West and Lincoln North Star, who checks in at No. 3 in the ranks, both received three first-place votes.

The Lady Tigers beat out Lincoln East, who won last year's team state title, by racking up 125 points and nine first-place votes. East garnered four first-place votes and 120 points.

Papillion-La Vista South checks in at the No. 3 spot with 97 points.

Fourteen coaches vote in the boys poll while the girls poll has 13 voting members.

Both Fremont squads will compete in their first meet of the season Saturday.

2020 Class A Cross Country Team Ranking Preseason

Boys (1st Place Votes) Points

1. Fremont (7) 120

2. Millard West (3) 114

3. Lincoln North Star (3) 104

4. Lincoln Southwest 83

5. Gretna 73