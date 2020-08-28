Tigers, Lady Tigers cross country ranked No. 1

Both Fremont cross country teams earned the top spot in the Class A preseason coaches' poll released on Friday.
The Tigers received seven first place votes, edging out Millard West for the top spot with 120 points to the Wildcats' 114. Millard West and Lincoln North Star, who checks in at No. 3 in the ranks, both received three first-place votes.
The Lady Tigers beat out Lincoln East, who won last year's team state title, by racking up 125 points and nine first-place votes. East garnered four first-place votes and 120 points.
Papillion-La Vista South checks in at the No. 3 spot with 97 points.
Fourteen coaches vote in the boys poll while the girls poll has 13 voting members.
Both Fremont squads will compete in their first meet of the season Saturday.
2020 Class A Cross Country Team Ranking Preseason
Boys (1st Place Votes) Points
1. Fremont (7) 120
2. Millard West (3) 114
3. Lincoln North Star (3) 104
4. Lincoln Southwest 83
5. Gretna 73
6. Papillion-La Vista South 61
7. Grand Island 55
8. Creighton Prep 50
9. Omaha South (1) 41
10. Elkhorn South 19
Others Receiving Votes: Lincoln East, Burke,
Girls (1st Place Votes) Points
1. Fremont (9) 125
2. Lincoln East (4) 120
3. Papillion-La Vista South 97
4. Lincoln Southwest 91
5. Millard North 63
6. Millard West 61
7. Lincoln Pius X 48
8. Elkhorn South 44
9. Millard South 20
T10. Kearney 18
T10. Marian 18
Others Receiving Votes: Gretna, Omaha South, North Platte, Papillion-La Vista, Central, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Northeast Millard South
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!