 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tigers, Lady Tigers cross country retains first place in coaches' poll
View Comments

Tigers, Lady Tigers cross country retains first place in coaches' poll

{{featured_button_text}}
FRE_090120_B1_FHS GXC_p2.jpg

Fremont senior Shelby Bracker runs at the first COVID conference race Saturday at Walnut Creek.

 Troy Bracker Fremont Tribune

Both Fremont cross country teams retained their top spots in the latest Class A coaches’ poll.

The Tigers earned 10 first place votes and tallied 109 points to lead the poll while the Lady Tigers received eight first place votes and 94 total points.

On the boys side, Lincoln North Star received the only other first place vote. Lincoln East and Papillion-La Vista South claimed a first place vote on the girls side.

Class A Boys Top 10 Coaches Poll

Team (1st Place Votes) Points

1. Fremont (10) 109

2. Millard West 92

3. Lincoln North Star (1) 88

4. Creighton Prep 72

5. Papillion-La Vista South 71

6. Lincoln Southwest 52

7. Gretna 29

8. Elkhorn South 27

9. Lincoln East 24

10. Grand Island 22

Others Receiving Votes: North Platte, Omaha South, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Pius X, Kearney

Class A Girls Top 10 Coaches Poll

Team (1st Place Votes) Points

1. Fremont (8) 94

2. Lincoln Southwest 83

3. Lincoln east (1), 78

4. Papillion-La Vista South (1) 71

5. Marian 65

T7. Elkhorn 28

T7. Millard 28

9. Kearney 20

10. Gretna 19

Others Receiving Votes: Lincoln Pius X, Millard South, North Platte, Westside

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Binder wins it for Auburn; Bulldogs talk winning first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News