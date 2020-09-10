Tigers, Lady Tigers cross country retains first place in coaches' poll

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both Fremont cross country teams retained their top spots in the latest Class A coaches’ poll.

The Tigers earned 10 first place votes and tallied 109 points to lead the poll while the Lady Tigers received eight first place votes and 94 total points.

On the boys side, Lincoln North Star received the only other first place vote. Lincoln East and Papillion-La Vista South claimed a first place vote on the girls side.

Class A Boys Top 10 Coaches Poll

Team (1st Place Votes) Points

1. Fremont (10) 109

2. Millard West 92

3. Lincoln North Star (1) 88

4. Creighton Prep 72

5. Papillion-La Vista South 71

6. Lincoln Southwest 52

7. Gretna 29

8. Elkhorn South 27

9. Lincoln East 24

10. Grand Island 22

Others Receiving Votes: North Platte, Omaha South, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Pius X, Kearney