Tigers, Lady Tigers cross country retains first place in coaches' poll

Both Fremont cross country teams retained their top spots in the latest Class A coaches’ poll.
The Tigers earned 10 first place votes and tallied 109 points to lead the poll while the Lady Tigers received eight first place votes and 94 total points.
On the boys side, Lincoln North Star received the only other first place vote. Lincoln East and Papillion-La Vista South claimed a first place vote on the girls side.
Class A Boys Top 10 Coaches Poll
Team (1st Place Votes) Points
1. Fremont (10) 109
2. Millard West 92
3. Lincoln North Star (1) 88
4. Creighton Prep 72
5. Papillion-La Vista South 71
6. Lincoln Southwest 52
7. Gretna 29
8. Elkhorn South 27
9. Lincoln East 24
10. Grand Island 22
Others Receiving Votes: North Platte, Omaha South, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Pius X, Kearney
Class A Girls Top 10 Coaches Poll
Team (1st Place Votes) Points
1. Fremont (8) 94
2. Lincoln Southwest 83
3. Lincoln east (1), 78
4. Papillion-La Vista South (1) 71
5. Marian 65
T7. Elkhorn 28
T7. Millard 28
9. Kearney 20
10. Gretna 19
Others Receiving Votes: Lincoln Pius X, Millard South, North Platte, Westside
