Tigers, Lady Tigers split games in Norfolk

The Fremont boys went 1-1 on Saturday at a tournament in Norfolk, falling 1-0 to North Platte before roaring back to knock off South Sioux City 3-2.

In the third place match, the Tigers trailed 2-0 with 36 minutes left, but the Cardinals were down to 10 players after a red card with 27 minutes left.

Chamkuoth Dieu scored the first of his two goals in the game to halve South Sioux City’s lead.

Alexander Langenfeld netted the equalizer with 18 minutes left.

Two minutes later, Dieu netted the game-winning goal to give Fremont a 3-2 lead.

The Tigers lost 7-0 to Lincoln Southwest Monday.

On the girls side, the Lady Tigers also went 1-1 in Norfolk, falling 5-0 to North Platte and beating South Sioux City 3-1.

The Tenney sisters combined for all three second half goals against the Cardinals with Thalia finding the back of the net twice and Jennifer tallying the third.

The Lady Tigers fell to Lincoln Southwest Monday.

