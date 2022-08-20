Tigers leaning on experienced returners for 2022

The opening order of business for first-year Fremont softball head coach Katie McClain was sorting out how to pencil in the line-up

Fremont lost six starters and 12 seniors from last fall’s 29-13 squad that made a district tournament push before falling short.

“We have an opportunity with these doubleheaders for the girls in the same spots to have an opportunity to see who steps up and starts for us,” McClain said.

The one part of her squad McClain isn’t worried about is the Tigers battery. Seniors Ella Cooper and Maggie McClain are paired back up for their final year on the diamond with Cooper slated to be the Tigers ace for a third-straight fall.

“I’m not worried about the pitching situation,” Katie McClain said with a laugh. “It’s everything else you’re thinking about.”

Cooper went 27-11 with 194 innings of work, striking out 324 with a 3.02 ERA while earning a Second-Team Super-State selection from the Lincoln Journal Star.

The Augustana softball commit also hit .508 with 15 home runs.

Zoey Bisson is the final starter back for the Tigers after playing every game as a junior while compiling a .250 average with six doubles.

The only other returners with varsity experience for Fremont are Makenna McGee, Avery Gossett and Jenna McClain, who all saw some action in 2021.

In Thursday’s season-opening double-header against Lincoln Northeast, it was the Tigers returning seniors that led the charge to a doubleheader sweep 12-2 and 10 -2—the first wins for Katie McClain.

Fremont broke the game open in the top of the third with Bisson notching a double, part of her 4-for-4 performance, followed by Cooper’s first home run of the year to open up a 4-1 lead.

The Tigers struck for two runs in the top of the second on an A Sendgraff sacrifice fly, plating McGee, who reached on an error, and an RBI groundout by Avery Gossett to score Karina Caprone.

Northeast got a run back in the bottom of the third only for Fremont to answer with its second two-run bomb of the game, this time by Gossett.

Bisson and Cooper combined for two more runs in the fifth on another double-home run pairing.

The runs kept coming in the fifth as McGee drove in a pair with a double, then scored on an error to extend the lead to 9-2.

Bisson joined the home run club in the sixth with a solo shot. The Tigers closed its scoring efforts with a two-run triple from Capron.

Cooper picked up the win in the circle, striking out seven and scattering seven hits.

The second game of the doubleheader followed a similar pattern as Fremont clobbered a pair of home runs and finished with six extra base hits.

Gossett left the yard for the second time in the third to cement Fremont’s lead at 6-0 while Moore notched her homer in the sixth, a two-run shot.

Cooper, in addition to going 2-for-4 with two doubles, earned her second win with six strikeouts in six innings, allowing nine hits.

Fremont will host Kearney for a doubleheader Thursday, Aug. 25, for its first home game of the year.