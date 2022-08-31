Tigers looking to 'bridge experience gap' in 2022

New Fremont volleyball coach Andrew Wehrli has seen some of the best volleyball the state of Nebraska has to offer.

He took Class B Omaha Duchesne to six state tournaments, finishing runner-up twice, clashing with juggernaut Omaha Skutt in both title game appearances.

He is also the Director of Player Development at Nebraska Elite Volleyball in Omaha.

In taking over the Tigers, who are coming off 22-9 season last fall—the first winning season in seven years—with a state tournament appearance, Wehrli sees a program on the rise.

“We aren’t that far off,” Wehrli said. “We are probably inches away from being one of those top five teams in Class A this year, the question is how do we bridge the experience gap.”

The Tigers bring back only three starters, losing 70% of their kills to either graduation or transfer, both setters from last fall and their defensive anchor in libero Elise Estudillo, so getting the group up to speed was at the top of the priority list this offseason.

“We just have an experience gap that we have to fill and a lot of that is just learning the intensity of varsity level volleyball and then speeding up how fast we play the game,” Wehril said. “The biggest thing we have to learn is how to play system volleyball.”

The key returning piece for Fremont is senior Emmalee Sheppard, who has grabbed the reins of the player leadership.

Wehrli has slotted Sheppard in as what he called “a front row libero”, a sort of Swiss Army knife front row player as a means of mitigating a lack of height on the Tigers roster.

“An efficient hitter, going to hit some shots, but she’s just going to really help us just solidify our defense all around,” Wehrli said. “Emmalee could be a libero anywhere in the state, just based on our roster this year we need her to play outside and I think she’s going to do a terrific job with it.”

Sheppard had 92 kills a year ago while handling nearly half of all the serves sent Fremont’s way.

Leading the Tigers attack this fall will be sophomore Mattie Dalton, who made a splash as a freshman with 233 kills, ranked second on the team last year.

“I think she could be one of the best outsides in the state,” Wehrli said.

In the opening week of play, Fremont has gotten off to a 3-1 start, losing the first game of the year 3-2 to Columbus before rattling off three wins Saturday—2-0 over Battle Creek, 2-0 over Omaha North and 2-1 over Omaha Mercy.

Dalton, through four games, is already up to 64 kills, averaging 5.3 per set as the focal point of the Tigers offense.

Fremont hosts its home opener Thursday, welcoming Lincoln North Star to the Al Bahe Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m.