Tigers lose home dual with Millard South

A strong showing by the top of the Fremont tennis line-up wasn’t enough to take down Millard South Tuesday as the Patriots claimed a 5-4 win over the Tigers in Fremont.

“I’m pleased with the fight the guys showed today,” coach Justin Bigsby said. “ We were down or even in quite a few matches and never backed down. We just need to get better at closing out matches.”

Millard South and Fremont split the singles portion of the match with the Tigers No. 1 -3 spots all claiming wins.

No. 1 Alex Bigsby cruised to an 8-1 win over Jonathan Warner while No. 2 Shane Miller dispatched John Harrington 8-3.

In No. 3 singles play, Cameron Indra fought off David Carey for an 8-6 win.

Millard South secured wins in the 4-6 slot with Fremont’s Logan Schlautman, Alex Berry and Will Furnas all falling 8-4.

Miller and Bigsby combined for an 8-2 win over Warner and Caden Blair at No. 3 doubles, giving Fremont a 4-3 lead with two matches to be decided.

Millard South came out on top in both matches with Indra and Schlautman falling 8-4 at No. 1 doubles to Carey Grant Eastridge. Furnas and Berry fell 8-6 in No. 2 doubles to Carter Eastridge and Talik Rung.