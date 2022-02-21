Tigers lose pair of close battles

Fremont mounted a fourth quarter comeback effort Friday night, but fell a point shy in a 56-55 loss to Lincoln North Star boys.
The Tigers used a 22-11 run in the final frame to erase most of the Navigators 12-point lead.
Fremont mustered a tie at 49-all with 3:20 left, but never overtook North Star.
Drew Sellon connected on six three-pointers to pace Fremont with 18 while Carter Sintek and Colin Ridder both chipped in nine points.
In the regular season finale, Fremont dropped another close battle, 47-44 with Lincoln Northeast on a buzzer-beating three by the Rockets.
The game was tightly contested from the opening tip, getting tied at 44-all with three minutes left to play.
The final three minutes passed without a point until the Rockets connected on the last minute shot to take down the Tigers.