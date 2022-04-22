Tigers lose pitchers dual with No. 2 Millard South

No. 8 Fremont was first to blink in a pitchers dual Thursday against No. 2 Millard South, dropping their second top 10 match-up in as many games 5-2 Thursday night.

The tipping point came in the top of the sixth after five fast moving frames in which Tigers starter Landon Mueller struck out six and yielded two hits while his counterpart, Patriots sidearmer Grant Renken, held Fremont hitless.

“He just went out and shoved,” Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said on Mueller. “That’s what we’ve come to expect out of Landon. He competes as hard as he can for as long as he has the baseball in his hand.”

A one-out single for Millard South and a walk set-up a showdown between Mueller, one of the top arms in Class A, and the Patriots Cam Kozeal, a Vanderbilt baseball commit.

Mueller had gotten the better of Kozeal in the first two meetings, producing a strikeout in the first and a fly out in the fourth.

Kozeal won the battle in the sixth, lacing a single up the middle to plate the first run of the game.

The single started a string of knocks for the visitors, blowing open the game at 4-0.

Just as Millard South opened the floodgates in the top half of the inning, Fremont’s offense finally found life in the bottom of the frame.

Isaac Herink notched the first hit for the Tigers with a one-hopper through the left side of the infield. Two batters later, Cal Janke sent a pitch to the left field foul pole to put a pair of runners in scoring position.

Quinn Gossett, who earlier in the contest took a foul tip to the ribs while catching that left him on the ground for a spell before returning behind the dish, beat out an infield single to hand Fremont its first run.

Walks to Jackson Cyza and pinch hitter Brandt Phillips sandwiched around an out, brought in the final run of the night for the Tigers. The bases would be left loaded as a strike out ended the sixth.

Millard South chased Mueller in the top of the seventh after an RBI single, which came after Mueller plunked the first batter and a Patriots sacrifice bunt.

The senior ended the day with eight strikeouts while scattering seven hits and walking a pair.

“Landon threw a helluva ball game, wish we would have scored more runs here for him,” Hayden said.

Ryan Dix came on to get the final two outs with a flyout and a strikeout of Kozeal - there was a two minute rain delay during the Kozeal at-bat.

Herink, who finished the day 2-for-4, got back aboard with his second hit of the day in the seventh, but was left stranded.

“Tonight we played better baseball than what we have this week, so that was nice to see,” Hayden said. “It was nice to see us not beat ourselves.”

Fremont had chances to score early in the contest, getting runners aboard in three of the first five innings including a pair of runners in scoring position in the fourth, but came away empty handed from the frame.

“Offensively, we battled a really good arm and it’s a good step forward, but we’ve got more to take,” Hayden said.

Fremont (9-6) will try to stop its four-game losing skid Friday, traveling to Columbus (10-10).

