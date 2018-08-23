NORTH BEND -- There are a lot of things that make North Bend coach Ryan Stieren optimistic about the 2018 season.
The Tigers are making the move from Class C-1 to C-2. While David City Aquinas remains on the schedule, the Tigers don't have to play traditional C-1 powers like Wahoo High and Wahoo Neumann. The only C-1 team on this year's schedule is Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
"I think when you go from the bottom of enrollment (in a class) to the top of enrollment there are some advantages," Stieren said. "In football, some of it is predicated on numbers and depth. We have good kids that compete with those schools, but they just had so much more depth. I feel like the script has flipped this year. We believe we have as much depth or more than any team we play.
"That doesn't necessarily mean that we're better than them, but we can play more kids than a lot of teams on our schedule and that should be an advantage of us."
Stieren was also impressed with the Tigers' work during the offseason.
"This has been our best attended summer since I've been here," he said. "We had a large number of kids that reached the goals we set for them as far as the number of lifts to get in. Hard work sets you up for success, but it doesn't guarantee it, but we had a good offseason and have looked good in fall camp. There is a lot of energy and we feel like we're in good shape."
Last fall, Stieren has to patch together an offensive line that, as a unit, was short of varsity experience. That shouldn't be a problem in 2018.
"We only return two veterans on the line, but I feel like we have five guys returning because they have played varsity at other positions," he said.
That line is led by senior Trevor Nelson (5-11, 225). Junior Cole Johnson (5-11, 190) also returns.
"He was our sixth man on the line and he got a lot of playing time," Stieren said. "He has gotten bigger and tougher."
Former receiver Ben Rolenc makes the move to tackle. Stieren also likes the potential of senior Cole Kluthe (6-2, 190) and junior Gavin Peterson (5-11, 200). The latter is a defensive leader at linebacker and played fullback in the past. He will be at center this year. Jeremy Doernemann (5-9, 215) also has experience.
Austin Endorf returns at quarterback.
"When you have a quarterback the quality of Austin, that makes you feel pretty good as well," Stieren said.
Endorf possesses a lot of traits you want in a quarterback, his coach said.
"He is just really smart and sees the game really well," Stieren said. "We run a lot of edge screens so the sooner we can get the ball to our playmakers the better. He has a quick release which helps and he is mobile in the pocket. He isn't a running quarterback, but he can avoid the rush and does a nice job of keeping his eyes down the field and makes plays."
Jacob Ray (5-10, 180) is expected to be the main running back, but sophomore Ethan Mullally (5-9, 170) will also play a prominent role.
"We have not just one, but two good players there," Stieren said. "We've got some depth in the backfield."
Due to the inexperience on the offensive line, the Tigers struggled with its rushing game last fall.
"We have to run the ball better," Stieren said. "We tried to get the ball on the edge because we thought we matched up well there and didn't match up as well on the offensive line. This year I think we match up well with other teams up front. Our run game will be much better."
Endorf will have plenty of options at receiver, including seniors John Emanuel (6-3, 185), Sam Buckingham (5-9, 170) and Joe Howser, who finished second in the Class C 400 meters as a junior at the 2018 state track meet.
"John and Sam are both very explosive guys and will catch a lot of footballs for us," Stieren said. "Joe is a real home run threat for us. He didn't play last year, but he is fast and has good ball skills. I'm looking forward to what he can do."
Doernemann, Rolenc and Nelson will be at the front of the Tiger's 3-5-3 defense.
"They are a strong group," Stieren said. "They are pretty big, pretty fast and pretty tough."
Emanuel will anchor the secondary.
"He has a nose for the football," Stieren said. "I think he can get some turnovers, which is something we need to improve on as a team."
Jacob Ray, Howser, Mullally, Zach Ortmeier and Cody Prohaska could also see time in the secondary.
On defense, the biggest question mark is at linebacker where the Tigers must replace Tribune All-Area pick Brock Ray.
"Replacing Brock is tough, but those guys are coming along for us," Stieren said.
Peterson returns after making 35 stops last year. Other linebacker candidates include Kluthe, Breckin Peters and Cody Pospisil.
The Tigers will be looking to improve on last year's 2-6 record.
"I know it is a new season and every team is optimistic, but this just feels a little different this year," the coach said. "The intensity is much better. We've got good leadership and they are hungry (for success). We'll see what this season brings, but we're definitely excited."