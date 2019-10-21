Gretna’s balance on offense and pressure on defense created problems for Fremont all night long.
As a result, Tiger Coach Seth McClain said his players were never able to get comfortable on either side of the ball during the Dragons’ 35-7 home victory Friday night.
“Gretna did a great job of keeping us off-balance with their offensive attack,” McClain said, “and their defense also did a nice job of putting pressure on us with their blitzes. Overall, they were the more aggressive team and were attacking us.”
It didn’t take long for the Dragons (3-5) to show off their offensive balance as they needed just three passing plays and two running plays to score on the opening drive of the game.
Running back Trevor Marshall caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Zane Flores, and kicker Brendan Franke added the extra point, to give Gretna a 7-0 lead with 10:23 remaining in the first quarter.
Following Fremont’s first possession, the Dragons scored again on a 1-yard plunge by Mick Huber to take a 14-0 lead with 4:29 left in the first period of play.
“I thought our tempo, as well as our ability to make big plays with both the run and the pass, really helped on those first two scoring drives,” Gretna Coach Mike Kayl said. “We challenged our players to be physical and I’m proud of them for accepting that challenge.”
The Dragons’ balanced offensive attack continued into the second and third quarters: Flores passed for two more touchdowns, while Marshall added to what would be a game-high 155 rushing yards.
Defensive pressure helped produce Gretna’s final score of the game on a 41-yard interception return by Levi Schweikert.
“We knew coming into this game that they (Fremont) had a really good offense,” Kayl said, “so we felt like we needed to get some pressure on their quarterback because he’s a really good player.”
After Fremont’s Carter Newill recovered a Gretna fumble, Tiger running back Micah Moore scored on an 11-yard touchdown run to make the final score 35-7.
“It was nice to get a turnover and then take advantage of it with a score,” McClain said, “but it was just too late. I thought once our defense settled in, and we made some adjustments, we played pretty well against them and caused a couple turnovers.”
You have free articles remaining.
With one game remaining in the 2019 season, McClain said Fremont (3-5) has plenty to play for this Friday night at Elkhorn.
“My message was that we have one game left and that I want us to play it for our seniors as they have given four years of their life to our team,” McClain said. “We have a great group of guys and they have given everything they have all season long. I have no doubt that they will do the same this week.”
Scoring Summary
Fremont (3-5) 0 0 0 7- 7
At Gretna (3-5) 14 7 14 0-35
G-Trevor Marshall 33-yard pass from Zane Flores (Brendan Franke kick)
G-Mick Huber 1-yard run (Franke kick)
G-Jackson Alexander 5-yard pass from Flores (Franke kick)
G-Marshall 40-yard pass from Flores (Franke kick)
G-Levi Schweikert 41-yard interception return (Flores kick)
F-Micah Moore 11-yard run (Valentin Ventura kick)