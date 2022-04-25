Tigers offense breaks out to bash Columbus

Fremont got off their losing schneid with a 19-6 win over Columbus in five innings Friday night, snapping a four-game skid for the Tigers.

The Tigers put up 17 hits with five Fremont batters recording multiple hits including a 4-for-4 night for Carter Sintek, who drove in a run and scored three times.

Fremont put their first five batters aboard with back-to-back doubles by Sintek and Cal Janke driving in the first three runs.

A single by Colin Ridder up the middle finished the scoring in the first frame, adding two more runs to make it a 5-0 game.

Columbus got a pair of runs back in the bottom of the inning, taking advantage of a pair of wild pitches from Fremont starter Brandt Phillips.

Phillips tossed 2 2/3 innings, issuing just two hits while walking seven and striking out four.

The Tigers lone run in the second came off a Julius Cortes triple, who was brought in on a sacrifice fly from Isaac Herink.

Fremont scratched across its seventh run of the night in the third with Jax Sorensen scampering home on a passed ball.

The Tigers lone error of the night cost Fremont a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning during a three-run frame by Columbus, bringing the hosts within two, 7-5.

Fremont quickly pulled away from the Discoverers in the top of the fourth, putting up 12 runs on the scoreboard.

Cooper Weitzel had the big bop in the inning, plating two with a double and starting a string of six-straight hits.

Columbus got one run back in the bottom of the fifth off reliever Dom Escovedo, who went 2 1/3 innings while allowing just three hits, before the Tigers shut the door on the early inning win.

Fremont is back in action Tuesday, hosting Lincoln Northeast. First pitch is schedule for 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0