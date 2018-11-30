Fremont High School dropped a pair of duals Thursday night during a triangular at Blair High School.
The Bears edged the Tigers 43-24 while Papillion-La Vista South prevailed 43-33.
“I thought our guys battled tough in contested matches, but having a couple starters out of the lineup hurt our chances of winning the duals,” Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said. “As the season progresses, some valuable members of the team will be back in the lineup and a few that are already in the lineup will be wrestling at the proper weight class. In a week or two we will be a different team, but for now we just have to focus on getting better.”
Cody Carlson (132), Hunter Robertson (145), Tommy Wentz (160) and Trevin Escamilla (220) all won two matches apiece for FHS.
Carlson earned a 12-6 decision over Hank Frost of Blair and also beat John Enzolera of PLVS 8-4. Robertson won by forfeit against PLVS and pinned Devon Michalak of Blair in 5:07.
Wentz picked up an 8-1 decision over Treyton Jones of Blair and pinned Ty Skidmore of the Titans in 1:23. Escamilla beat Gabe Rand of the Bears 8-1 and pinned Devon Krecklow of the Titans in 1:06.
Michael Gehring (113) and Kaden Garges (182) of the Tigers won matches by forfeits against PLVS. Riley Fox beat Braden Hanson of Blair 7-1 at 170. Kade Richardson (285) also won over Brady Soukup.
The Tigers hosted the John McMullen Invitational on Friday in the Al Bahe Gymnasium. Complete results were not available at press time, but will be online and in Tuesday’s Tribune.