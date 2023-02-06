The Fremont girls overcame a slow start to secure a 41-39 win over Omaha South Saturday.

Points were at a premium in the opening quarter as the Packer held a 6-2 lead after eight minutes of action.

The Tigers found some offensive mojo in the second frame, pulling within three by the break at 17-14.

An evenly matched third quarter kept Fremont down three. The Tigers finally erased its first half deficit in the final stanza, outscoring Omaha South 14-9 to pull out the win.

Mattie Dalton posted a near double-double with a team-leading 16 points and nine rebounds. Kate Denker added nine points and Jenna McClain chipped in eight.

Fremont (8-9) remains on the road Tuesday, traveling to Millard West. Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m.