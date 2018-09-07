Fremont High School overcame a slow start to down North Platte 27-9 on Friday night at Heedum Field.
The Tigers fell behind 9-0 in the first quarter, but outscored the Bulldogs 27-0 the rest of the way. Senior running back Cody Carlson continued his torrid season by rushing 37 times for 246 yards and three touchdowns.
"It was ugly," Fremont coach Seth McClain said. "We had a lot of self-inflicted things that happened. When you are playing good teams you can't get away with that stuff. I was proud of the fight that they showed. We showed a lot of heart in battling back, but there are a lot of things we need to clean up in order to compete with really good teams."
The Tigers were penalized on the opening kickoff forcing them to start at their own 10. The first play resulted in a 5-yard loss and the second ended when Elliott Purdy of the Bulldogs nailed a FHS ball carrier in the end zone for a safety.
The Bulldogs then went on an eight-play 50-yard scoring march that was culminated by quarterback Dalton Caley's 7-yard touchdown run.
"I don't know what it is about North Platte, but we like starting in the hole," McClain said. "Last year we were down 13-0 and this year it was 9-0. We just played horrible. Coach (Todd) Rice is doing a good job with them. He will get them back on track."
Fremont responded after Caley's touchdown. The Tigers traveled 66 yards in eight plays. Carlson, who had a 25-yard run on the series, finished it with a 9-yard scoring run. Nate Dillon's conversion made it 9-7.
Both teams suffered a pair of turnovers later in the half -- Jack Cooper and Tate Moeller recovered fumbles for the Tigers -- and it stayed 9-7 until late in the second quarter.
Sophomore Jack Cooper came in at quarterback and broke free for a 37-yard gain on an option. That set up Cooper's 1-yard sneak that put FHS up 13-9 at halftime.
Carlson added touchdown runs of 5 and 6 yards in the second half to help the Tigers improve to 2-1.
"I thought our effort was good, but we had some mental mistakes," McClain said. "The line blocked well for Cody. Jack came in and is a good runner. We have one that can pass (Brody Sintek) and one that can run. That let us do different things. Jack came in and gave us a spark."
Moeller added a fourth-quarter interception for the Tigers, who limited the Bulldogs to 187 yards in total offense.
Cody Wright rushed for 169 yards on 15 carries for North Platte and Caley had 53 yards on 17 carries before getting injured in the fourth quarter.