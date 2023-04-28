A five-run explosion in the fifth inning rallied Fremont past Elkhorn in the semifinals of the Bellevue Baseball tournament Friday on a cold, wet day on the campus of Bellevue West.

The Tigers, who led 1-0 briefly in the top of the first, battled back from a three-run deficit and a two-run deficit before taking the lead for good in the top of the fifth.

Dom Escovedo reached on an error to begin the frame before things spiraled for Elkhorn. Back-to-back walks set up Brooks Eyler with the base loaded.

The sophomore, who went 4-for-6 with three runs and two RBI, ripped a single to left, scoring a pair to give the Tigers an 8-7 lead. Jackson Cyza reloaded the bases with a single followed by an RBI hit by pitch worn by Jariel Ortiz-Garcia.

Landon Schurman broke the game open with single to left to make it 11-7 Tigers.

Fremont reloaded the bases again, but left them stranded as the frame ended.

Logan Eggen made sure the lead stuck this time, tossing two more shutout innings to pick up the win in relief of Ryan Dix.

Eggen scattered three hits and walked three while striking out four. Elkhorn struck for a run off the reliever in the bottom of the fourth, plating the inherited runner from Dix.

The Tigers tacked on four more insurance runs in the top of the seventh, highlighted by an RBI single by Cooper Weitzel and a two RBI sacrifice fly off the bat of Charlie Richmond.

Fremont will play the winner of Gretna and Lincoln Southeast at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Bellevue West.