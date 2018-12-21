Fremont High School downed Lincoln Southeast 53-22 in a wrestling dual on Friday night.
"The team competed hard tonight and it was great to get another dual win before the break," Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said. "The next step is to get some much needed rest before we compete at a tough Creighton Prep Tournament on Dec. 29."
Tommy Wentz of the Tigers pinned Ibrahim Al-Fenin in 5:35 at 152 pounds. Teammate Riley Fox pinned Raine Ferguson in 3:37 at 160.
Trevin Escamilla won by fall in 2:18 over Cody Genetti at 220 while teammate Kade Richardson pinned James Farless in 1:20 at 285. Sebastian Villagomez (106), Hunter Robertson (145) and Carlos Ahumada (120) also won by pins for FHS.
Cody Carlson earned a 12-4 major decision over Taye Hill at 132 while Kayden Garges picked up a 14-2 MD over Jake Folmer at 182. Fremont's other win came at 138. Noah Molzahn beat Preston Rauner 9-3.