OMAHA -- Fremont High School finished fifth out of 17 teams Saturday during the Tom Dineen Wrestling Invitational, but Coach Ben Wilcox believes his team could've done much better.
"I was not pleased with how we performed, even though we were fifth," Wilcox said. "We had a chance to finish in the top four, but some of our guys found themselves on the losing side in close matches."
Omaha Burke won the team title with 275 points while Lincoln East was the runner-up with 258. Papilllion-La Vista was third with 169 followed by host school Creighton Prep (142) and the Tigers (134).
The Tigers, like all teams, had to take five days off of practice due to to the Nebraska School Activities Association moratorium.
"The key for us to get better is to get back into a routine with practice," Wilcox said. "Even though the kids were supposed to workout during the mandatory five days off, what they do on their own is not the same as practices that myself and my coaches put them through."
Cody Carlson, competing for the first time in 2018-19 at 126, suffered his first loss of the season. He opened with a bye before pinning Korbin Arnold of Lincoln High (1:06) and Jayden Looney of Omaha Burke (1:02). He then lost 11-5 to Cody Niemiec of Papillion-La Vista.
"The match was much closer than what the score ended up being," Wilcox said.
Carlson led 5-4 in the third period and was looking to score more back points from the top position.
"But Cody put himself in bad position which allowed his opponent to reverse him and get two sets of near-fall points," Wilcox said. "Nine of the 11 points (Niemiec) scored was because Cody was putting himself in bad position, but I do give credit to his opponent for capitalizing on Cody's mistakes."
Wilcox said some of the pressure has been lifted from Carlson, who was the Class A state runner-up at 132 pounds last season.
"In the long run, this loss will help Cody because the pressure of going undefeated has been lifted and he realizes that if he doesn't do things to beat himself, it will be difficult for guys to defeat him," Wilcox said. "Cody is also chomping at the bit for a rematch because he knows that mistakes cost him a victory and the mistakes he made will not be made again. In fact, most of our guys are chomping at the bit because we suffered a few defeats because of mistakes that were made and our guys know that if they don't make silly mistakes those defeats will turn into victories."
Carlos Ahumada (113) and Noah Molzahn (138) finished third in their respective divisions.
Ahumada opened with a bye before pinning Trevor Guyoott of PLV in 5:44. After losing by fall (4:43) to Liam Hughes of Marquette, Ahumada beat Dylan Campos of Bellevue West 12-5 and Guyott (12-2 major decision).
Robertson won two matches by pins before losing by fall to Trey Nielsen of Burke (2:33). Robertson then won two straight matches by pins, including Chayse Schaub of Lincoln Northeast (1:59) in the third-place match.
"I was pleased with how Carlos, Hunter and Sebastian Villagomez wrestled," Wilcox said. "They showed a lot of grit in every match and that grit helped them secure some big wins. For some of our athletes, this tournament could possibly have been the toughest tournament they will have all year, with the exception of the state tournament."
Villagomez went 3-2 at 106 pounds. His three wins came via pins, including over John Healy of Lincoln Southeast in 3:00 of the seventh-place match.
Trevin Escamilla finished fourth at 220 pounds. He went 3-2 on the day with his three victories coming from falls. Kade Richardson went 2-2 to place fifth at 285 while teammate Riley Fox went 3-2 to get fifth at 160. Fox's three wins were from pins.
Noah Molzahn finished sixth at 138 while Tommy Wentz (152) and Isiah Nielsen (170) were eighth.
"The road to getting back on track and getting back into our routine started today at practice," Wilcox said on Monday afternoon. "The team looked very motivated to avenge those close matches that resulted in defeat and some of our guys will have a chance to do that this Friday at the Gator Invitational where we will see some of the same opponents from Creighton Prep."