Thanks to three first-place finishes, the Fremont High wrestling team was able to bounce back from rough results during a pair of duals Thursday to finish third on Friday in the John McMullen Invitational.
Norfolk won the team championship with 255.5 points while Millard West was second with 184. The Tigers were next with 140.
Kade Richardson claimed the first-place finish in the 285-pound division while Garrett Moser secured the championship at 220. Seth Redding, who entered the tournament as the last seed in his 182-pound weight division, worked his way all the way up to claim the crown.
Tommy Wentz narrowly missed out on a first-place finish of his own in the 160-pound weight division. Wentz lost 4-3 to sixth-ranked Brayden Splater of Norfolk in the finals.
“We didn’t wrestle the way we are capable during the week in our duals so I called for a team meeting and I feel like that really got the message home to them and they responded very well,” Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said. “We were much more physical and aggressive and were able to get points early and that helped us be much more successful.”
Redding went 3-0 at 182. He won his first two matches by pins and then downed James Vawter of Millard West 12-7 in the final. Moser won his opener by pin, then decisioned Kadin Jackson of Millard West 3-0. In the finals, he beat Brayden Heffner of Norfolk 3-2.
Richardson won his opener by pin. The senior then beat Jake Jensen of the Panthers 7-5 before picking up a 9-0 major decision over Patrick Conley of Sioux City East.
Kayden Garges was third at 195 while Brandon Estrada was third at 220. Orlando Estrada (113) and Sebastian Villagomez (126) were fourth in their respective divisions.
Wilcox said the Tigers made some adjustments after losing 60-21 to Blair and 57-21 to Papillion-La Vista South in the Bears’ gym. The biggest change was improved technique, the veteran coach said.
“Our guys know the technique and know how to wrestle at a high level, it was all about being able to get back into shape after not having a lot of mat time heading into the duals we had,” Wilcox said.
The Tigers host Ralston in a dual at 7 Tuesday night in the Al Bahe Gymansium.
McMullen Invitational
Team Scores — Norfolk 255.5, Millard West 184, Fremont High 140, Lincoln High 108.5, Elkhorn 96.5, Omaha Gross 84, Bellevue West 82, Sioux City East 70, Woodbine (Iowa) 38, Omaha Roncalli 1.