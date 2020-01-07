OMAHA -- The Fremont High wrestling team placed seventh out of 17 teams in the 41st Annual Tom Dineen Invitational Saturday at Creighton Prep High School.
Garret Moser (16-2) was the lone Tiger to reach the championship round. The junior ended second in the 220-pound weight class.
Moser cruised through the quarterfinals and semifinals with pins at :56 and 1:09 respectively. He then lost by major decision (12-7) to Chris Gardner of Underwood in the title match. Moser led the team in points with 22.
Thomas Wentz improved to 14-5 on the season after a fourth-place finish in the 160-pound weight class. The junior finished the day 2-2 with a pin and a decision. He lost to Nate Monahan of Woodbury Central in the third-place match.
Orlando Estrada (12-8) placed 5th and scored 10 team points in the 113-pound weight class. He ended the day 2-2 with two pins, one at 3:54 in the fifth-place match against Gunnar Vohs of Woodbury Central.
You have free articles remaining.
Justin Leon (7-13) placed 6th and scored 6 team points at 145 pounds.
Placing seventh for the Tigers were Jarren Hammond (6-7) in the 126-pound weight class, Austin Settles (5-6) in the 170-pound weight class, junior Kaden Garges (11-5) in the 182-pound weight class, and freshman Benny Alfaro (8-4) in the 195-pound weight class.
Sebastian Villagomez (6-12) placed 8th at 120 pounds with 6 team points while Jacob Marsh (7-8) scored 2 points at 152 pounds.
Brian Bishop (7-8) and Titus Richardson (3-4) did not place in the 138- and 285-pound bracket, respectively.