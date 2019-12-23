RALSTON -- Fremont High School finished the pre-Christmas portion of its wrestling schedule by placing fourth Friday at the Jim McGrath Invitational.
"Some of the kids battled pretty hard and looked pretty good," Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said. "Some of the other kids just looked a little bit off, for whatever reason. It could be because we competed three times during the week or that it is winter break. I don't know, but it was kind of a mixed bag.
"If there was time it be a bit off, it should be now and not the end of the season. We'll get back to practice and we'll correct all of this and be ready for the Creighton Prep Invite (scheduled for Jan. 4)."
Elkhorn South won the team title with 186 points while York was the runner-up with 165. Omaha Bryan was third with 156, followed by the Tigers (124) and the Rams (113.5).
Tommy Wentz (160), Brian Bishop (138), Kayden Garges (195) and Kade Richardson (285) finished second in their respective divisions.
Richardson won his first two matches by pins before losing a 3-0 decision to Jacob Ngeleka of South Sioux City in the finals.
"Kade made the finals again and he battled well against a tough opponent in (Ngeleka)," Wilcox said.
Wentz won his first two matches before losing 3-1 in a tiebreaker to Ayden Welch of Elkhorn South. Earlier in the week, Wentz defeated Class A's second-ranked Brogan Zegers of Lincoln Southeast.
"Tommy has come a long ways," Wilcox said of the eighth-ranked Wentz.
Garges opened with a bye before pinning Gabe Edwards of Elkhorn South in 1:11. He then suffered an 8-3 loss to Jacob Diaz of York in the championship match.
Earlier in the week, Garges pinned eighth-ranked Dyllon Bell of Southeast in :44.
Bishop opened with a bye and beat Angel Reyes of Omaha Bryan 8-6 to advance to the final. He lost by fall in 2:52 to Grant Kingston of Elkhorn South.
Jacob Knudsen (106) and Garret Moser (220) placed third for the Tigers.
"Jacob lost in the first round, but battled back for us," Wilcox said. "He is only a freshman, but he is looking better and better."
Knudsen pinned Gage Monroe of Ralston in :53 of the third-place match.
Moser suffered a a 6-4 loss in the semifinals against Brayan Rodriguez of York, who is rated fourth in Class B. He rebounded with two straight pins, including a win in 2:12 against Ben Uhl of Elkhorn South for third.
Seth Redding was fourth at 182 while Justin Leon was fourth at 145.
"I was really pleased with the way Justin wrestled," Wilcox said. "He was in every match. ... You can see his hard work in paying off and I thought he had a good tournament."
Wilcox is happy with the progress his squad has made as it heads into the holiday break.
"Considering we are a young team, I'm pleased with how we've performed as a whole," he said. "There are a couples of matches here and there that we'd like to have back, but this group comes to practice to work hard and they are eager to learn."