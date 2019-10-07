LINCOLN — Fremont High School finished fifth on Monday in the A-3 district meet at Holmes Golf Course.
Millard North won the team championship with 325. Grand Island was the runner-up at 352 while Lincoln East grabbed the other state-qualifying team berth with a 354. Fremont shot 400 — nine stroke behind fourth-place Ralston/Omaha Mercy.
“I think we performed about what our average has been,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “We thought going in that in order for us to qualify we needed to be a little bit better than our average, but we didn’t get past that point.”
Katelyn Ruge of Millard North was the meet medalist with a 78 while teammate Jazmine Taylor was second at 79. Fremont didn’t have any individual golfers in the top 10, but that doesn’t mean the Tigers will be shutout of the state tournament. Emma Witte and Chloe Miller both went in last year as wildcard entries and Burg is hoping FHS will qualify one or multiple golfers in 2019.
“I think Emma and Chloe both have good chances to get in,” he said. “It just depends on what happens at some of the other districts.”
Senior Tiffany Carnahan led the Tigers by shooting a 96.
“She played well most of the day,” Burg said. “I was happy to see her on her last district meet break through and have a good round.”
Witte shot a 97 while Miller had a round of 100. Alyssa Walters (107) and Maggie Norris (114) also competed.
The Tigers should find out Tuesday morning if they have any wildcard entries.
A-3 district meet
Team Scores — Millard North 325, Grand Island 352, Lincoln East 354, Ralston/Omaha Mercy 391, Fremont 400, Norfolk 416, Omaha North 477, Omaha Northwest 758.
Top 10 Individuals — 1. Katelyn Ruge, MN, 78. 2. Jazmine Taylor, MN, 79. 3. Paige Pehrson, GI, 80. 4. Elly Johnson, LE, 82. 5. Liliana Zoellenr, GI, 84. 6. Malainey Wiemers, MN, 84. 7. Izabella Pesicka, MN, 84. 8. Kaitlyn Dumler, LE, 89. 9. Kylie Ehnes-Blume, N, 91. 10. Breanna Kirby, LE, 91.