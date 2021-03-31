Tigers post lowest mark at home event since 2016

The Fremont boys golf team started its season on its home course Fremont Golf Club with a quad Wednesday.
The Tigers shot 355 as a team to finish in a tie for third.
"It's the best team score we've posted since 2016 and so I thought that was good," Fremont coach Matt Burg said. "Finishing tied for third in a four team event isn't quite where you want to be, but I thought there was some good scores out there."
The Tigers battled 20+ mph winds and chilly temperatures to begin their season.
"There weren't great scoring conditions today, so I wasn't expecting us to come out and shoot an amazing score," Burg said.
Junior Tyler Show and senior Grady Moeller both carded an 87 to pace Fremont.
"Grady played a good round and came in right around where he'd score for the first meet," Burg said.
Junior Alex Riessen finished a stroke behind with an 88.
Freshman Carson Vecera rounded out the Tigers team score with an 93 in his first varsity action while fellow freshman Beau Shanahan notched a 103 as the fifth Fremont golfer.
Norfolk took home the team title with a 339 led by winner Isaac Heimes, who finished with a 76. Lincoln Southwest took second with a team score of 344, paced by runner-up Geran Sander, who shot a 77.