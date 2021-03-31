Tigers post lowest mark at home event since 2016

The Fremont boys golf team started its season on its home course Fremont Golf Club with a quad Wednesday.

The Tigers shot 355 as a team to finish in a tie for third.

"It's the best team score we've posted since 2016 and so I thought that was good," Fremont coach Matt Burg said. "Finishing tied for third in a four team event isn't quite where you want to be, but I thought there was some good scores out there."

The Tigers battled 20+ mph winds and chilly temperatures to begin their season.

"There weren't great scoring conditions today, so I wasn't expecting us to come out and shoot an amazing score," Burg said.

Junior Tyler Show and senior Grady Moeller both carded an 87 to pace Fremont.

"Grady played a good round and came in right around where he'd score for the first meet," Burg said.

Junior Alex Riessen finished a stroke behind with an 88.

Freshman Carson Vecera rounded out the Tigers team score with an 93 in his first varsity action while fellow freshman Beau Shanahan notched a 103 as the fifth Fremont golfer.