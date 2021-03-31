 Skip to main content
Tigers post lowest mark at home event since 2016
FRE_040121_FHS Golf_p1.jpg

Fremont's Tyler Show putts on the 18th green of the Fremont Golf Club Wednesday during the Tigers season-opening quad.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

The Fremont boys golf team started its season on its home course Fremont Golf Club with a quad Wednesday. 

The Tigers shot 355 as a team to finish in a tie for third. 

"It's the best team score we've posted since 2016 and so I thought that was good," Fremont coach Matt Burg said. "Finishing tied for third in a four team event isn't quite where you want to be, but I thought there was some good scores out there."

The Tigers battled 20+ mph winds and chilly temperatures to begin their season.

"There weren't great scoring conditions today, so I wasn't expecting us to come out and shoot an amazing score," Burg said. 

Junior Tyler Show and senior Grady Moeller both carded an 87 to pace Fremont. 

"Grady played a good round and came in right around where he'd score for the first meet," Burg said. 

Junior Alex Riessen finished a stroke behind with an 88.

Freshman Carson Vecera rounded out the Tigers team score with an 93 in his first varsity action while fellow freshman Beau Shanahan notched a 103 as the fifth Fremont golfer. 

Norfolk took home the team title with a 339 led by winner Isaac Heimes, who finished with a 76. Lincoln Southwest took second with a team score of 344, paced by runner-up Geran Sander, who shot a 77. 

Fremont sophomore Ed Utesch was the junior varsity medalists with a winning score of 92. 

Fremont travels to Columbus Thursday for a triangular with the host Discoverers and Norfolk.

